Mushroom coffee is the latest wellness trend, but what exactly is it? A coffee expert explains

Mushroom coffee has become one of the latest wellness trends to gain traction on Indian e-commerce platforms. Sachets and instant blends are now available on platforms such as BigBasket, Blinkit and Instamart. Touted for benefits ranging from improved focus to gut health, the beverage is attracting curious consumers, fitness enthusiasts, health-conscious drinkers and coffee enthusiasts. But despite the buzz, mushroom coffee remains a niche product that is still unfamiliar to many coffee lovers. My Kolkata speaks to experts.

What is mushroom coffee?

Contrary to what the name suggests, mushroom coffee is not made from mushrooms. According to Kolkata-based home brewer and coffee expert Ankita Sarkar, medicinal mushrooms are first processed into extracts, dehydrated and turned into a powder. This powder is then blended with instant coffee.

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“It’s not that you are putting mushrooms directly into coffee. The medicinal mushroom extracts are dried, made into powder and blended with instant coffee,” Sarkar explained.

What mushrooms are used?

Popular varieties used are Lion’s Mane, Chaga and Turkey Tail mushrooms. The beverage is typically consumed black with hot water, although it can also be enjoyed over ice or with non-dairy milk.

Sarkar, who tried a Lion’s Mane blend, described the flavour as distinct from regular coffee. “It still tastes like coffee, but there is an earthy note to it. You don’t get the direct umami flavour of mushrooms. Instead, it has a medicinal, terracotta-like earthiness,” she said.

How does it help?

Experts say that the appeal of mushroom coffee lies largely in its perceived wellness benefits. Different blends are marketed for focus, cognitive support, gut health and antioxidant content.

Lion’s Mane is often associated with cognitive function, while Chaga is known for its antioxidant properties. Dnyaneshwari Barve, incharge nutrition and dietetics at DPU Super Specialty Hospital, said, “Renowned labs, clinics and scientific data suggest that the potential benefits from mushroom coffee cannot be attributed to coffee but to the variety of mushrooms used in combination with the coffee grounds.”

However, people allergic to mushrooms should stay away. But, it is a good alternative if one wants to cut down on caffeine. “Mushroom coffee typically contains 30-50 per cent less caffeine than regular coffee. For those sensitive to caffeine, this can prevent the dreaded mid-day energy crash and reduce feelings of anxiety,” Barve said.

Why is it not available in cafes yet?

Despite growing online visibility, mushroom coffee has not yet found a place on cafe menus in Kolkata. Sarkar believes this is because it caters to a very specific audience.

“Unlike regular coffee or even matcha, mushroom coffee is extremely niche. Many people are still unfamiliar with the concept, so cafes are hesitant to introduce it,” she said.

For now, mushroom coffee remains a wellness-driven alternative that is steadily building curiosity among Indian consumers, one earthy cup at a time.