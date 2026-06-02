From Kolkata markets to Instagram reels, taalshash is having a summer moment

For Bengal, taalshash has never needed a social media campaign. Long before Instagram reels began showing aesthetic videos on summer foods and tropical fruit platters, the translucent fruit of the palmyra palm was already a familiar sight in neighbourhood markets across Kolkata.

On hot summer mornings, vendors expertly carve open the dark, round palm fruit to reveal the delicate jelly-like pods hidden inside.

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Soft, mildly sweet and filled with cooling water, taalshash has long been a seasonal favourite. But over the past few years, the fruit has found a new online fan base, appearing in everything from fruit bowls to desserts.

How to pick the best ones?

One palmyra fruit typically contains three ice apples

Ice apple resembles tender coconut flesh in texture and is packed with water, making it particularly refreshing during humid summers. The best ones are tender, with their natural liquid intact. For the best pick, look for smaller fruits and gently press the surface before buying. Overly hard ones can be chewy and less flavourful.

Where to find it?

Sold across Kolkata for Rs 5 to Rs 10 a piece, taalshash remains one of the most sought-after seasonal fruits. One palmyra fruit typically contains three ice apples, protected by a thin white skin that is peeled before eating.

How healthy is it?

Beyond its refreshing taste, nutrition experts point to several health benefits. According to Sraboni Mukherjee, chief dietitian at Fortis Hospital Anandapur, ice apple is particularly useful during the hotter months.

“Ice apples contain a lot of water and electrolytes. It helps prevent dehydration during summer and contains sodium, calcium and potassium that help balance electrolytes,” she said.

Mukherjee added that the fruit aids digestion and can help reduce bloating and acidity.

Its cooling properties may be one reason for its enduring popularity

“It also contains a lot of fibre, which helps prevent constipation. It is very low in calories, making it good for weight management,” she explained.

The fruit also offers quick energy. “Ice apples contain natural glucose and fructose. It provides instant energy stimulation and contains calcium, vitamin A and vitamin C, which help support immunity,” she said.

Its cooling properties may be one reason for its enduring popularity. “As a water-based and electrolyte-rich fruit, it helps regulate body temperature during summer,” Mukherjee noted.