Can’t decide between paneer and tofu? Nutritionists settle the protein debate

Paneer or tofu — which one packs more protein? The two protein-rich staples may look nearly identical in curries and stir-fries, but nutritionists say they differ greatly in terms of protein content, calories, fat and overall health benefits.

Creamy paneer versus sponge-like tofu

Paneer, a fresh cheese made from cow or buffalo milk, has long been a favourite in Indian households for its rich, creamy taste and dense texture.

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Tofu, made by coagulating soy milk, is milder in flavour and acts almost like a sponge, soaking up spices and marinades with ease.

While paneer is firmly rooted in vegetarian cuisine, tofu has emerged as a popular vegan alternative because it is completely dairy- and lactose-free.

The protein battle: Who takes the crown?

According to nutritionist Jayati Basu, paneer generally contains more protein per 100 grams than tofu.

Echoing Basu’s views Satavisha Basu, senior dietician at Narayana Hospital, Howrah, said, “Paneer provides about 18 to 20 grams of protein per 100 grams, whereas tofu provides around 8 to 10 grams, depending on how firm it is.

Since paneer is an animal-based protein derived from milk, it is considered a first-class protein source.

However, Jayati Basu noted that tofu has advantages of its own. Made from condensed soy milk, tofu is completely plant-based, lactose-free and lower in calories and fat. “Paneer contains around 265 calories and 20 grams of fat per 100 grams, while tofu contains approximately 75 calories and 5 grams of fat,” she said.

Beyond protein: Which one should you choose?

Kolkata-based general physician Debadeep Dutta pointed out that the better option ultimately depends on individual health goals. “Paneer is calorie-dense and higher in fat and protein, making it suitable for muscle-building and recovery. Tofu, on the other hand, is lower in calories, fat and carbohydrates, making it more suitable for weight management,” he said.

Dutta added that tofu has a nutritional edge when it comes to iron and calcium. “The calcium picture is more nuanced than commonly assumed. Paneer consistently provides around 208mg of calcium per 100g, but calcium-set tofu can actually match or exceed this — though the calcium content in tofu varies significantly depending on the coagulant used, so checking the label is advisable,” he said.

“On iron, tofu clearly wins. Tofu contains approximately 5.4mg of iron per 100g, compared to just 0.1mg in paneer — a significant advantage for those managing anaemia or following plant-based diets.” Dutta added.

Bottom line

Both foods are considered complete proteins and can be used interchangeably in curries, stir-fries and salads. While paneer offers higher protein content, tofu is preferred by vegans, people with lactose intolerance and those seeking a lighter, lower-calorie option for weight management. As Dutta puts it, “Ultimately, neither food is universally superior. The better choice depends on individual health goals, dietary restrictions and lifestyle.”