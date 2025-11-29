Cyclone Ditwah leaves death and destruction in Sri Lanka, heads for Tamil Nadu coast

1 4 A family stranded by floods wait in their house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov, 29, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Cyclone Ditwah has left Sri Lanka reeling in its wake. Over 120 dead, more than 130 missing, and entire communities cut off by floods and landslides mark one of the island nation’s worst disasters in recent memory.

The storm is now moving towards the south Indian coast, bringing the threat of heavy rain, strong winds and high tides.

“We noticed Ditwah exiting Sri Lanka and heading towards the Indian coast,” Athula Karunanayake, director general of the meteorology department, told reporters.

2 4 In this image posted on Nov. 29, 2025, NDRF personnel along with a consignment of Indian humanitarian aid, arrive in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'. (PTI)

“However, its indirect impact with heavy rains and high speed winds will remain for some time,” he added.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) confirmed the death toll at 123, with 130 missing. The real number could be far higher, as communication breakdowns in devastated areas delay verification.

Prabath Abeywardena, chief district administrator of Badulla in the Central Province, said 49 deaths and 41 missing have been verified in the district so far. “Several areas remain inaccessible with contact difficulties,” he said.

3 4 People use a crude raft to navigate a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Thushari Tennakoon, chief administrator from Nuwara Eliya, said since Thursday no information had been coming from most areas. She confirmed more than 50 deaths in the district alone.

In a dramatic rescue, the Sri Lankan Army saved 68 people trapped on a bus in the Northwestern Province’s Kalaoya area. They had spent 29 hours on the roof after floodwaters swept the vehicle off a bridge.

India has rushed aid under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Two IAF transport aircraft, C-130 and IL-76, carrying NDRF personnel, rescue dogs, and essential relief equipment have been deployed to Colombo.

4 4 A man helps a woman stranded at a submerged house in a flooded area in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov, 29, 2025. (AP/PTI)

“The teams, along with four rescue dogs, took off onboard an IL-76 IAF aircraft from the Hindon airbase near Delhi for Colombo around 4 am on Saturday,” an official spokesperson said.

Tamil Nadu braces for impact. Fourteen NDRF teams are on alert across vulnerable districts, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Mayiladuthurai.

Ten more teams are en route to Chennai from Pune and Vadodara. Cyclone Ditwah’s rain has already lashed coastal districts. In Ramanthapuram, a tourist van was stranded near a canal, but its occupants escaped.

Officials have warned residents not to venture out, and tourists are being kept away from Dhanushokodi on Pamban Island. Schools have been closed in affected areas.

“Cyclonic Storm ‘Ditwah’ is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over the Southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November,” the IMD said.

It is expected to reach North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.

Private weather bloggers said the storm has moved parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast and will continue to bring heavy rain to Chennai, Cuddalore, and Puducherry through Saturday night.

The name 'Ditwah', suggested by Yemen, refers to a lagoon, likely Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island.

In response, Pondicherry Central University postponed all exams and declared a holiday for all classes as the cyclone approaches.