Five new premium dining and cafe destinations to explore in Kolkata this season

Kolkata’s culinary scene is getting a stylish upgrade with a wave of new restaurants and cafes opening across the city almost every month. Looking for a perfect date or a premium dining experience in Kolkata? Here are places that offer rooftop coffee sessions, indulgent desserts, contemporary global cuisine or old-school Calcutta Chinese flavours.

This summer, check out these five new addresses that promise elevated food and memorable ambience in equal measure.

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Neuma Kolkata

Founded by filmmaker Karan Johar, Neuma Kolkata brings a luxurious dining and lounge experience to the 24th floor of JW Marriott Kolkata. The 9,000-square-foot space pairs panoramic city views with plush interiors, inventive cocktails and a contemporary European menu designed around fresh produce and elegant presentation.

Address: 24th Floor, JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata, 4A, JBS Haldane Avenue

Starbucks Reserve Kolkata

Starbucks launched its first Starbucks Reserve store in Kolkata and the brand’s first rooftop Reserve outlet in India at Quest Mall recently. The immersive coffeehouse experience features rare small-lot coffees, artisanal brewing methods, locally inspired dishes and interiors inspired by Kolkata’s artistic heritage.

Address: 6th Floor, Quest Mall

TGI Fridays Kolkata

TGI Fridays has reopened its flagship Kolkata restaurant with a completely revamped space spread across 7,700 square feet. The outlet combines global-style interiors, handcrafted drinks and a refreshed American menu, while also serving as the training hub for all TGI Fridays franchise stores in India.

Address: 2nd Floor, Forum Courtyard, 10/3, Elgin Road

Scarlet Mani Square

Neighbourhood cafe favourite Scarlet has opened its third Kolkata outlet at Mani Square. Inspired by Mediterranean aesthetics and tropical modernism, the sunlit cafe serves signature desserts, hearty cafe fare, indulgent breakfasts and specialty coffees in a relaxed yet vibrant setting.

Address: 3rd Floor, Mani Square Mall, EM Bypass

Master Jackie

Master Jackie celebrates the legacy of Kolkata Chinese cuisine with nostalgic flavours and old-school hospitality. Led by chef Peter Chin, the Chowringhee restaurant serves classic dishes, handcrafted dumplings and comforting Cantonese favourites in a space inspired by vintage Calcutta clubs.

Address: Chowringhee Road, Kolkata