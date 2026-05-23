Chefs, restaurateurs, food chroniclers and creators dive deep into Kolkata’s changing culinary identity

Kolkata’s evolving food culture, driven by nostalgia, regional identity and a new generation of adventurous diners, took centre stage at a roundtable hosted by the Godrej Food Trends at Sienna on Friday.

Curated by editor of the food trends report, Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, the event marked Kolkata as the first stop in the multi-city engagement series. The gathering brought together some of the city’s most influential voices from the culinary ecosystem to discuss how storytelling, hyper-local sourcing and cultural memory are influencing modern dining in the city.

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Among those present were restaurateurs Doma Wang, Sachiko Seth, Rituparna Banerjee and Abhimanyu Maheswari, chef-restaurateur Auroni Mookerjee, food chroniclers and minds behind Pikturenama Madhushree Basu Roy and Anindya Sundar Basu, along with chef Shaun Kenworthy, creator Dolon Dutta Chowdhury, restaurant critic and influencer Rukshana A. Kapadia, chefs Avinandan Kundu and Koyel Roy Nandy of Sienna and Amar Khamar’s Raina Talukder.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, curating editor of the Godrej Food Trends Report, moderated the discussion

Conversations flowed during the session, discussing how Kolkata diners have changed over the years, with panellists pointing to travel trends, internet exposure and the rise of nuclear families as major influences on dining habits.

Speaking about the shift in consumer behaviour, Doma Wang said, “To see people now willing to try new things, being adventurous, it’s a very welcome change for me.”

Auroni Mookerjee reflected on the city’s culinary confidence, saying Kolkata does not need to imitate global fine dining trends. “It has a deep archive of history and nostalgia,” he said, while highlighting how traditional dishes and regional techniques can become the city’s defining strength.

Madhushree Basu Roy spoke about the balance between heritage and innovation in contemporary dining. “When you put a little bit of yourself into a dish, then you create magic,” she said, adding that Bengal and the Northeast are finally receiving recognition for their ingredients, talent and culinary ideas.

Food served by Sienna

The discussions were complemented by a specially curated menu by chefs Avinandan Kundu and Koyel Roy Nandy.

The lunch featured Maach Pora with Chaal’er Ruti, Shaak Risotto with Bandel Cheese, Seared Bhetki with Ol Kochu, Rezala Risotto with Mangsho, and Dudh Puli with Horlicks Ice Cream, blending regional flavours with contemporary techniques.

Reflecting on the larger vision of the initiative, Ghildiyal said, “By engaging directly with the architects of regional food cultures, we aren’t just reporting on trends, we are actively co-creating the narrative.”