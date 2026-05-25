Beat the heat, not your hunger: A quick guide to summer street snacks

With Kolkata in the grip of a very hot and humid summer, and the mercury soaring every day, foodies in the city face a dilemma — what to munch on without feeling weighed down. The usual craving for greasy cutlets or protein-heavy kebabs takes a backseat, making way for lighter, cooler street-side indulgences that soothe the gut while still hitting the right note.

In a city like Kolkata, nothing can beat the love for food. The weather simply causes a change in the menu. If you’re still wondering what snack to munch on in this sultry weather, My Kolkata has you covered.

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Refreshing snacks (mostly curd-based)

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Few things are as comforting as curd on a scorching summer afternoon. Known for its cooling properties, it helps regulate body temperature, supports digestion, and offers a light, gut-friendly fix during the heat. So, if you’re craving something zesty yet soothing for lunch, opt for dahi vada, dahi phuchka, or dahi bhalla. Finished with sweet tamarind chutney, a sprinkle of crunchy bhujiya, and fresh coriander, this fuss-free snack satisfies hunger without weighing you down.

Or, if you’re already full but still battling those evening cravings, a cucumber-infused raita can be just the thing.

Cool drinks for a blistering afternoon

Running low on energy with back-to-back meetings lined up? Opt for a refreshing, fizzy, and chilled drink to beat the heat. A glass of shikanji or pudina juice works wonders post lunch. Not only do these help you stay cool, but they also aid in digestion and ease bloating.

Out for an evening stroll, but can’t deal with hot tea? Swap it for a chilled, frothy lassi — sweet, salty, and instantly refreshing. Feeling indulgent? Add a fruity twist.

And skipping aam panna sharbat? That’s almost like skipping summer itself.

Ditch the fear of cold with frozen treats!

Summer without diving into frozen treats like kulfi or khatta gola is almost unthinkable. If you love desserts rich with milky flavours — whether infused with kesar or fresh fruit — kulfi is hard to beat.

And for something sharper and more playful, the kala khatta gola brings a burst of tangy-sweet nostalgia, with its deep purple syrup cutting through the heat like magic.

Quick bites never fail

Light, fuss-free, and packed with flavour, quick snacks made with corn and fruits are always perfect. Tossed with lime juice, chaat masala, and a hint of spice, corn chaat offers a warm, comforting bite, while fruit chaat feels juicier and more refreshing with every mouthful.

Simple, zesty, and easy on the stomach — these are the kind of snacks that keep you going through Kolkata’s long summer days.

Pro tip: To maintain hygiene and avoid contamination, ensure that the fruits are freshly cut.

Street snacks that are soothing

If you’re looking for something light on the stomach, simple options like sandwiches and idlis are always a safe bet. Easy to grab and gentle on digestion, they offer just enough calories to keep you going without feeling weighed down. Whether it’s a fresh veggie sandwich or soft, steamed idlis, these fuss-free bites strike the perfect balance between comfort and convenience in the summer heat.