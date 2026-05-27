Turkish shawarmas, Korean chizza to gourmet hot dogs, 5 food trucks that show Kolkata’s street-food revolution

From Turkish shawarmas and Japanese anime-inspired bites to Korean streetfood and gourmet hot dogs, Kolkata’s food truck culture is carving out a space of its own. Behind these brightly lit trucks are stories of career shifts, family resilience and the courage to start over and follow one’s passion.

These food trucks do not create civic inconveniences, the owners insist; once business hours end, the vehicles are moved and garaged in designated spaces.

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Here’s a look at some of the city’s most interesting food trucks that are redefining street food, one dish at a time.

Alladin Food Truck: An ex-corporate’s dream on wheels serving Turkish street favourites

Owned by Padma Ghosh and operated by her son, 34-year-old Subhasish Ghosh, the journey of the food truck began in 2018 in Pune. At the time, Subhasish was employed at an MNC when he decided to purchase the truck. The pandemic altered the course of his life. Leaving behind his corporate career, he single-handedly managed the expenses and drove the truck for three days back to his hometown, Kolkata, with the dream of building something of his own.

The venture was initially launched as Something Fishy, but Subhasish later decided to reinvent the concept after identifying a gap in the market for authentic, affordable Turkish cuisine.

That led to the birth of the Alladin Food Truck, now stationed near the Clock Tower in New Town’s Central area.

Among its bestselling items are Turkish-style shawarma wraps, baked potatoes inspired by the iconic English jacket potato or spud potato, Turkish-style loaded chicken salad, and the increasingly popular Turkish sand coffee.

Their bestselling pocket shawarma starts at Rs 99.

Though only a month old, Alladin Food Truck is drawing food lovers from across the city.

It remains open from Tuesday to Sunday (closed on Mondays), from 6pm to 11pm.

Address: Central New Town, near Clock Tower

The Crispy Canvas: Mother-daughter duo’s lifeline

Owned and run by mother-daughter duo Deepa Sarkar, 56, and Madhumita Sarkar, 32, the food truck was launched in 2019. Soon after, the pandemic struck, and Madhumita lost her job at a supermarket in Kolkata. What began as a small venture soon became the family’s sole source of livelihood, a role it continues to play.

The business has grown into a full-fledged family-run enterprise, with Madhumita’s brother and husband also pitching in. The food truck has a pocket-friendly menu, with fried chicken starting at Rs 20. It has also earned a loyal following for its pizzas — specially the double-flavoured varieties — along with sandwiches and chicken popcorn.

The Crispy Canvas remains open on all days of the week from 5pm to 10pm.

Address: 858, Rajdanga Main Road, Sector E, Kasba.

Mr J’s Food Truck: Travel business to gourmet hot dogs

Established in October 2024, Mr J’s Food Truck is the brainchild of 30-year-old Rishav Jana, who traded his travel business for his passion for hot dogs. Today, his food truck in Salt Lake serves an extensive range, from the indulgent Seattle cream cheese hot dog and spicy chilli cheese variants to the timeless classic hot dog, with prices starting at Rs 130.

The food truck also serves burgers and fries.

Mr J’s Food Truck remains open from Tuesday to Sunday (closed on Mondays) from 5pm to 10:00pm.

Address: 3rd Avenue, DC Block, Salt Lake.

The A Pop Jako Bites: Japanese fare with Doraemon’s Dora Cakes and One Piece-style meat platters

Launched in August 2025, The A Pop Jako Bites is where anime fandom meets street food culture. Founded by 33-year-old Anirban Sarkar along with his partners Sana Ahmed Molla and Supratim Mondal — and backed by friends and family — it claims to be Kolkata’s first Japanese-themed food truck inspired by a shared love for food, anime and manga.

The menu reads like a treat for pop-culture enthusiasts: Dora cakes inspired by Doraemon’s favourite snack, Naruto-style ramen, and meat on the bone straight out of One Piece.

Crowd favourites also include chicken katsu, teba gyoza, omurice, teriyaki chicken, and fried sushi. Adding a Korean twist to the mix are corn dogs and Korean toast, with prices starting at Rs 69.

“The demand for Dora cakes has been overwhelming,” Sarkar said. “We make them on a pan instead of in an oven, and everything runs on gas. Each Dora cake takes nearly 30 minutes to prepare, so it’s becoming difficult to keep up with the growing demand.”

Before venturing into the food business, Sarkar worked as a computer engineer for six years. In 2023, he quit his job to pursue a dream that would allow him to combine his passion with the chance to continue living and working in Kolkata.

The A Pop Jako Bites remains open on all days from 5:30pm to 10:30pm.

Address: Southern Avenue, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Lake Terrace, Ballygunge.

Eat N Joy Food Truck: A hangout spot

Md Tousif gave up a high-paying job as a quality engineer in Bengaluru and returned to Kolkata after a brain haemorrhage left his father paralysed. Forced to rebuild life from scratch, Tousif decided to turn to something he genuinely loved – food.

Today, his Korean food stall in Topsia has become a hangout spot for youngsters, drawing crowds with its affordable, flavour-packed menu.

From crispy Ganjang chicken and cheesy Korean chizza to juicy Korean corn dogs, the stall serves up Korean street food with prices starting at Rs 35.

Eat N Joy Food Truck remains open on all days of the week from 5pm to midnight.

Address: 114/A, New Park Street, Park Circus, Beniapukur.