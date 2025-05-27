Quirky cuisine: A food lover’s tour of Kolkata’s bizarre and brilliant creations

Kolkata’s food scene is a vibrant blend of tradition and innovation, but beyond the biryanis and street-side rolls lies a world of quirky culinary surprises. From chocolate puchkas to biryani-stuffed momos, the city’s eateries are serving up bizarre and brilliant creations. Here, My Kolkata takes a look at some of the unusual dishes that fuse two different flavour profiles to create a surprisingly delicious dish.

Chicken Momo Biryani from Farzi Café

1 6

Chicken Momo Biryani, features chicken momos made in-house, cooked along with basmati rice and served with Schezwan raita. You get the floral aroma of biryani rice and the juicy bite of momo all in one, two Kolkata classics fused seamlessly.

Pocket pinch: Rs 685

Pav Bhaji Fondue from Ambrosia

2 6

A mountain of molten, pav bhaji-spiced Swiss cheese sits alongside garlic-tossed buns and sautéed veggies. The classic tangy-tomato-and-spice bhaji is amplified by the creaminess of melted cheese, while the charred garlic buns cut through the richness. Think comfort-food fondue meets street-side Mumbai masala treat!

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,000

Chicken Baked Rosogolla from Bonne Femme

3 6

Bonne Femme's Chicken Baked Rosogolla is a daring culinary fusion that reimagines Bengal's iconic sweet. A one-of-a-kind creation, the beloved rosogolla is uniquely paired with chicken au gratin, offering a surprisingly savoury twist.

Pocket pinch: Rs 540

PBJ & Pork Bacon Amaze Balls with Vanilla Ice Cream from Social, Park Street

4 6

Mini peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich balls are wrapped in smoky pork bacon, deep-fried until crackling, then paired with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. Every bite is a sweet-salty affair: the jam’s fruity tang, the nutty peanut butter, and the bacon’s savoury crunch against mellow ice cream cold.

Pocket pinch: Rs 265

Chinese Phuchka from Kahani

5 6

Crispy wonton shells replace the usual puri, each filled with a sweet-spicy vegetable mix tossed in Sichuan chili oil, then crowned with sev and a shot of tangy pudina water. The crunch-to-sip ritual meshes Kolkata’s phuchka nostalgia with Chinese chilli heat.

Pocket pinch: Rs 275

Lotus & Leaves Matcha from Pinkk Sugars

6 6

Earthy, umami-tinged matcha tea is swirled with velvety Biscoff spread, creating a bridge between bitter green-tea notes and caramelised cookie sweetness. The finish is luxuriously smooth with a gentle warming spice from the biscoff, making it feel like your favourite afternoon pick-me-up — reinvented.

Pocket pinch: Rs 345