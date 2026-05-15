Russian missile strike kills 24 in Kyiv apartment; Zelenskyy calls for tough response

1 7 Firefighters work at a site of the apartment building damaged during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine in this handout picture released May 14, 2026. (All images by Reuters)

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Friday for Moscow to be punished after laying red roses at the rubble of a Kyiv apartment building where a Russian missile strike killed 24 people, including three children.

Rescue workers ended search operations at the devastated building, which was struck this week during Russia's heaviest air attack on the Ukrainian capital this year.

2 7 Emergency workers at the site of an apartment building where 24 residents were killed yesterday morning by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 15, 2026.

"Our first responders ... worked non-stop for more than a day," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app after visiting the site of the attack in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, on the left bank of the Dnipro river, placing flowers and talking to rescue workers.

"The Russians practically levelled an entire section of the building with their missile," he said.

3 7 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pays tribute to victims, who were killed in an apartment building damaged during yesterday's Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, launched more than 1,500 drones and dozens of missiles in attacks across Ukraine this week over two consecutive days, Ukrainian officials said.

Six people were killed in the attacks on Wednesday in western Ukraine, far from the front line.

4 7 A woman places flowers at a makeshift memorial at the site of an apartment building where 24 residents were killed yesterday morning by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 15, 2026.

"A Russia like this can never be normalised – a Russia that deliberately destroys lives and hopes to remain unpunished. Pressure is needed," Zelenskyy said, reiterating appeals to allies to help Ukraine strengthen its air defences.

Day of mourning in Kyiv

Kyiv officials announced a day of mourning on Friday to honour the victims, with national flags at half-mast across the city of three million people. All entertainment events were cancelled or postponed.

5 7 Rescuers carry the body of a person recovered from under the debris at the site of an apartment building damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv

The Interior Ministry said the search and rescue operation at apartment building lasted more than 28 hours and hundreds of rescuers sifted through 3,000 cubic meters of rubble.

City officials said 24 bodies had been recovered from the rubble and about 30 people had been rescued alive. Nearly 50 people were wounded, and about 400 people required psychological support, the interior ministry said.

6 7 Emergency workers at the site of an apartment building where 24 residents were killed yesterday morning by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 15, 2026.

Zelenskyy has said that, according to initial analysis, a recently manufactured Russian Kh-101 missile struck the building.

Russia did not immediately comment on the strike on the apartment building. Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians but during more than four years of war it has frequently hit residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in airstrikes across Ukraine.

7 7 A State Emergency Service deminer stands next to remains of a Russian cruise missile which hit an apartment building yesterday morning and where 24 residents were killed, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 15, 2026.

Ukraine has also carried out drone attacks on Russia. Four people, including a child, were killed in an attack on the central Russian city of Ryazan on Friday, damaging high-rise apartment buildings and hitting an unnamed industrial enterprise, the regional governor said.

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