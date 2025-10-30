Popcorn begone! Six easy and healthy makhana snack recipes to make at home

If you’re looking for a guilt-free alternative to popcorn, makhana (fox nuts or lotus seeds) is your best pick. Low in calories and high in protein, calcium, and antioxidants, makhana is easy to digest and keeps you fuller for longer. It’s also gluten-free and can be flavoured in multiple ways, sweet, spicy, or savoury, making it perfect for binge-watching sessions or light snacking.
“Makhana is generally considered better than popcorn due to its lower calories, minimal fat, higher protein, and rich antioxidant content, especially when compared to pre-packaged or buttered popcorn,” said Payel Kr Roy, HOD of Dietetics Dept & Critical Care Nutritionist of Techno India DAMA Hospital.“Makhana is a nutrient powerhouse that boasts a significant amount of protein, fibre, and different types of minerals like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. These nutrients are important to perform many bodily functions, like maintaining healthy blood pressure and muscle function,” added Roy.
Here are six easy and cheap makhana recipes that you can make at home with just a few ingredients. Each recipe is for 150 grams of makhana and can be stored for up to a week in an airtight container.
Caramelised Makhana
Sweet, crunchy, and slightly salty — a healthy twist to caramel popcorn.
Ingredients
- Makhana: 150g
- Jaggery or sugar: 4 tbsp
- Sea salt: a pinch
Method
- Dry roast the makhana on low heat for 8–10 minutes until crisp
- In a separate pan, melt jaggery (or sugar) with a teaspoon of water
- Once it starts bubbling, add the roasted makhana and mix quickly to coat evenly
- Sprinkle sea salt for balance
- Let it cool completely before storing in an airtight container
Dark Chocolate-Coated Makhana
A guilt-free dessert snack packed with antioxidants from dark chocolate.
Ingredients
- Makhana: 150g
- Dark chocolate compound: 100g
Method
- Roast the makhana till crisp
- Melt dark chocolate using a double boiler or microwave
- Add roasted makhana to the melted chocolate and mix until coated
- Spread them on parchment paper to cool
- Once set, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate if needed
Peri Peri Makhana
Spicy, tangy, and addictive — perfect for your evening tea or movie nights.
Ingredients
- Makhana: 150g
- Ghee or oil: 1 tsp
- Peri peri powder: 1½ tsp
- Salt: to taste
Method
- Roast the makhana on low flame until crisp
- In a separate pan, heat ghee and add peri peri powder and salt
- Toss the roasted makhana in the spice mix for 1–2 minutes
- Cool and store in an airtight container
Cheese Makhana
Cheesy, savoury, and creamy — tastes like your favourite cheese popcorn.
Ingredients
- Makhana: 150g
- Ghee: 1 tsp
- Cheese powder: 2 tbsp
- Onion powder: ½ tsp (optional)
- Salt: to taste
Method
- Dry roast the makhana till crisp
- Melt ghee in a pan, add makhana, and toss well
- Turn off the heat, sprinkle cheese and onion powder
- Mix until evenly coated
- Let it cool before storing
Butter Pepper Makhana
Classic and comforting — a buttery snack with a peppery kick.
Ingredients
- Makhana: 150g
- Butter: 1½ tbsp
- Black pepper powder: 1 tsp
- Salt: to taste
Method
- Heat butter in a pan
- Add makhana and roast on low flame until crisp
- Sprinkle black pepper and salt, and toss well
- Cool and store in an airtight jar
Ghee Roast Makhana
Rich, aromatic, and perfectly spiced with a south Indian-style flavour.
Ingredients
- Makhana: 150g
- Ghee: 1½ tbsp
- Kashmiri red chilli powder: 1 tsp
- Cumin powder: ½ tsp
- Salt: to taste
Method
- Heat ghee in a pan
- Add makhana and roast on low heat until they turn golden and crisp
- Add red chilli powder, cumin powder, and salt
- Toss for a minute and remove from heat
- Store once cooled completely