Popcorn begone! Six easy and healthy makhana snack recipes to make at home

If you’re looking for a guilt-free alternative to popcorn, makhana (fox nuts or lotus seeds) is your best pick. Low in calories and high in protein, calcium, and antioxidants, makhana is easy to digest and keeps you fuller for longer. It’s also gluten-free and can be flavoured in multiple ways, sweet, spicy, or savoury, making it perfect for binge-watching sessions or light snacking.

“Makhana is generally considered better than popcorn due to its lower calories, minimal fat, higher protein, and rich antioxidant content, especially when compared to pre-packaged or buttered popcorn,” said Payel Kr Roy, HOD of Dietetics Dept & Critical Care Nutritionist of Techno India DAMA Hospital.“Makhana is a nutrient powerhouse that boasts a significant amount of protein, fibre, and different types of minerals like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. These nutrients are important to perform many bodily functions, like maintaining healthy blood pressure and muscle function,” added Roy.

Here are six easy and cheap makhana recipes that you can make at home with just a few ingredients. Each recipe is for 150 grams of makhana and can be stored for up to a week in an airtight container.

Caramelised Makhana

Sweet, crunchy, and slightly salty — a healthy twist to caramel popcorn.

Ingredients

Makhana: 150g

Jaggery or sugar: 4 tbsp

Sea salt: a pinch

Method

Dry roast the makhana on low heat for 8–10 minutes until crisp

In a separate pan, melt jaggery (or sugar) with a teaspoon of water

Once it starts bubbling, add the roasted makhana and mix quickly to coat evenly

Sprinkle sea salt for balance

Let it cool completely before storing in an airtight container

Dark Chocolate-Coated Makhana

A guilt-free dessert snack packed with antioxidants from dark chocolate.

Ingredients

Makhana: 150g

Dark chocolate compound: 100g

Method

Roast the makhana till crisp

Melt dark chocolate using a double boiler or microwave

Add roasted makhana to the melted chocolate and mix until coated

Spread them on parchment paper to cool

Once set, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate if needed

Peri Peri Makhana

Spicy, tangy, and addictive — perfect for your evening tea or movie nights.

Ingredients

Makhana: 150g

Ghee or oil: 1 tsp

Peri peri powder: 1½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Method

Roast the makhana on low flame until crisp

In a separate pan, heat ghee and add peri peri powder and salt

Toss the roasted makhana in the spice mix for 1–2 minutes

Cool and store in an airtight container

Cheese Makhana

Cheesy, savoury, and creamy — tastes like your favourite cheese popcorn.

Ingredients

Makhana: 150g

Ghee: 1 tsp

Cheese powder: 2 tbsp

Onion powder: ½ tsp (optional)

Salt: to taste

Method

Dry roast the makhana till crisp

Melt ghee in a pan, add makhana, and toss well

Turn off the heat, sprinkle cheese and onion powder

Mix until evenly coated

Let it cool before storing

Butter Pepper Makhana

Classic and comforting — a buttery snack with a peppery kick.

Ingredients

Makhana: 150g

Butter: 1½ tbsp

Black pepper powder: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Method

Heat butter in a pan

Add makhana and roast on low flame until crisp

Sprinkle black pepper and salt, and toss well

Cool and store in an airtight jar

Ghee Roast Makhana

Rich, aromatic, and perfectly spiced with a south Indian-style flavour.

Ingredients

Makhana: 150g

Ghee: 1½ tbsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Cumin powder: ½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Method