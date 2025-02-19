New in town: Lucky Tigerr debuts on Park Street with progressive Cantonese and Sichuan flavours

A striking red door leads to a vintage lift that whisks you up to the second floor. Step through another wooden door, and you’re transported to China. The interiors — draped in indigo and white — draw inspiration from the mystique of China’s sacred mountains. At the center, a display of imported ceramics catches your eye. Nestled in the heart of Park Street, inside the iconic Park Mansion, is Kolkata’s newest high-end club Lucky Tigerr — a venture by Hungry N Thirsty Foods Pvt. Ltd. My Kolkata dropped in to explore the space and sample the menu.

Vintage restaurant by day, vibrant club by night

The space sprawls across 3,000 square feet

Spanning 3,000 square feet, Lucky Tigerr’s interiors blend sophistication with energy. By day, it offers a luxurious dining experience, while at night, the ambience changes — lights dim, little lamps glow on tables, and the space transforms as tables are moved to create a makeshift dance floor, turning the venue into a vibrant club.

The murals at the bar are inspired by the mystic mountains of China

The centrepiece is crafted from stacks of blue and white ceramic, imported from China. It is a perfect background for your Instagram updates. Carrying on the decor scheme is the 200-square-foot cocktail bar with a marble-top bar featuring hand-painted murals of Chinese mountains and dragons, with golden accents adding a luminous touch to the colour scheme.

There are two private dining rooms with wallpapers imported from China

The two private dining rooms feature wallpaper inspired by kintsugi — the Japanese art of mending with gold, also practiced in China. The wallpapers have been imported directly from China. The open kitchen offers a theatrical experience, letting the guests watch chefs wrap, roll, stir and fry Cantonese and Sichuan delights. For those looking to unwind, a shisha lounge offers the perfect place.

Cantonese and Sichuan cuisines

The progressive Chinese menu features gourmet Cantonese and Sichuan dishes

At Lucky Tigerr, the menu brings to the city a blend of modern and traditional Chinese cuisine. Rooted in Cantonese and Sichuan traditions, this new place adds a gourmet touch to its dishes, delivering a refined dining experience for its patrons.

Edamame and Truffle dim sums and (right) Chicken Coriander Root Potstickers

We began our tasting session with four delicate dim sums. First was the Edamame and Truffle dim sums, bursting with umami flavours. The Har Gow Prawn Sesame Oil dim sum was juicy, tender and impossible to stop at just one. Next, the Chicken Coriander Root Potstickers tasted delicious with their crispy coating and juicy filling — perfect for satisfying any dim sum craving. The surprise on the menu? A cute, mushroom-shaped BBQ mini bao that was as delightful to look at as it was to eat.

Garlic Prawns served with Sichuan Chilli and Sweet Peppers

Moving on to the small plates, we started with Lotus Root Fritters topped with creamy, flavourful mashed potatoes. A hint of in-house chili sauce added just the right amount of heat. Next up, the Crispy Shredded Potatoes with Chili, Coriander, and Sesame — a dish that reminded us of jhurjhure aloo bhaja, with the chili-coriander-sesame trio adding extra flavours. We wrapped up this course with Garlic Prawns, served with Sichuan chili and sweet peppers — a treat for garlic lovers, featuring crispy, golden-fried prawns paired with crunchy garlic crisps.

Lao Gan Ma Asparagus and Seasonal Veg Fried Rice with Claypot Seasonal Vegetables in Sichuan Sauce and (below) Kung Pao chicken

Heading towards the mains, we sampled Lao Gan Ma Asparagus and Seasonal Veg Fried Rice with Claypot Seasonal Vegetables in Sichuan Sauce and Kung Pao chicken. The fried rice with distinct flavours of Asparagus was tossed in Lao Gan Ma chilli sauce. The sweet Kung Pao chicken was the best pairing with it.

A fluffy and creamy Matchamisu was something to relish

We ended our meal with Lucky Tigerr’s take on Matcha Tiramisu — Matchamisu. This fluffy, creamy tiramisu block was dusted with matcha powder and had a delicate matcha-infused cream inside. The matcha flavour was subtle, making it a dessert so good that even non-matcha fans would be tempted to try it.

The Tigerr’s sips

The cocktails at the bar are inspired by mountains in China — teas, tropical fruits and other mountain ingredients are used to shake and stir the drinks

The bar at Lucky Tigerr offers an extensive cocktail menu — once again inspired by the mountains of China. The cocktails evoke themes of vitality, adventure and wisdom. We tried the Jack & Ma cocktail, which was a tequila-based tropical fusion cocktail, combining the mellow sweetness of jackfruit with the tangy mango. The fiery dalle spice mix added a nostalgic touch, reminiscent of the salt mix sprinkled on fruit chaats and sweet pickles sold by street vendors outside Kolkata’s schools and colleges.

Jack & Ma cocktail — a gin cocktail featuring tropical flavours of jackfruit and mango

Some other cocktails on the menu were Kung Fu Pandan — a gin-based cocktail with Pandan and signature Lucky Tigerr — Sichuan Pepper Gin stirred with Campari and sweet Vermouth.

Details Timings: Sunday-Thursday: 12pm to 3.30pm (lunch) and 6.30pm to 12am (dinner); Friday & Saturday: 12pm to 3.30pm (lunch) and 6.30pm to 2am (dinner)

Address: 57A, Park Street Park Mansion 2nd Floor, Building No. 2, Kolkata: 700016

For reservation, call: 8090789240 / 6293629307