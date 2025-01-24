ATM Members Bar Kolkata, a new cocktail and cigar bar on Camac Street

Pass Code Hospitality, known for its brands like PCO, Ping’s Cafe Orient, SAZ, Mister Merchant’s, and Jamun, recently launched ATM Members Bar in Kolkata. Located in the heritage manor Galleria 1910 on Camac Street, this private members’ club marks its return to the city following its earlier venture with a dedicated room at the former SAZ. This also marks the second chapter of ATM, following the success of its Delhi flagship. With ATM Members Bar, the company offers Kolkata’s discerning social audience a sophisticated space for professional networking, cultural experiences, and elevated dining.

ATM or À Ta Maison, a home away from home

Sip on cocktails like Pistola Picante On Wheels

À Ta Maison, meaning ‘at your own home’ in French, embodies the essence of exclusivity and personalised experiences. Designed as a premier supper club, ATM Members Bar goes beyond the typical social venue, offering an intimate setting for meaningful connections. Members are pampered with butler services and treated to gourmet menus crafted by chef Rahul Gomes Pereira. Highlights from the culinary offerings include dishes like Grilled Lamb Chops with Parmesan Fonduta and Pumpkin Risotto with Preserved Truffle. Wash it down with craft cocktails inspired by Kolkata’s cultural richness, including unique creations like the Pistola Picante On Wheels and The Old Fashioned Coffee House. For connoisseurs of fine living, ATM boasts a collection of old world wines and premium cigars, featuring celebrated Cuban brands like Montecristo and Romeo Y Julieta Mille Fleurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive services

Both floors are decked up with leather furniture, with secluded tables offering a private space

Spread across 1,700 sq ft and two levels, the interiors of ATM Members Bar blend Victorian heritage with modern sophistication. Think plush leather seating, warm wooden accents, and polished brass details.

The butlers are uniformed in formal waistcoats and white shirts

The club accommodates up to 60 guests, offering a cosy yet luxurious environment for intimate gatherings and lively celebrations. There are personalised services, such as a concierge to assist with event planning and private lockers for members’ convenience.

Members get their own private locker and key to access the private club between functioning times

A special mention, alongside the lavish and quirky painting and a hanging chandelier in the centre, is the lighting system. As the evening progresses the lights keep dimming to fit the mood. At 5pm, the place is well-lit with its orange lamps and tiny bulb ceiling lights, and by 11pm the lights from the ceiling bulbs are the only source of light, keeping it in a dim mood.

Membership benefits

ATM Members Bar offers two exclusive membership options. The Access Membership provides key privileges such as priority reservations for ATM events and entry to exclusive gatherings. Whether you’re a regular patron or new to the scene, this membership act is a quick gateway.

The welcome kit includes a pen, diary, cardholder and more along with the key

For those seeking premium benefits, the Platinum Membership is priced at Rs 15,000-plus per year. Members receive three ATM credit vouchers worth Rs 2,500 each, additional vouchers totalling Rs 17,250, and a 15% discount at Ping’s Cafe Orient Kolkata. Moreover, Platinum members enjoy a 10% discount at select sister PCH outlets across India, along with priority reservations and exclusive event access.

But if becoming a member is not the end game for you, you can always enjoy the privileges of the bar or enjoy an invite-only party where guests will be served on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Live acts

The performances take place on this stage in front of the Maya Pistola painting, the inspiration behind Pistola Agavepura

The entertainment calendar packs in regular live performances ranging from nostalgic jazz sessions to contemporary DJ nights. Members can also immerse themselves in enriching activities such as cigar and malt tastings or interactive workshops.

The siblings behind ATM Members Bar experience – Rakshay and Radhika Dhariwal

ATM Members Bar is the brainchild of siblings Rakshay and Radhika Dhariwal. Rakshay, a pioneer in India’s hospitality scene, is celebrated for introducing iconic concepts like PCO, India’s first speakeasy cocktail bar. Radhika, a trained psychologist, author, and entrepreneur, adds a layer of artistic and creative finesse to the venture.

The menu at ATM Members Bar

The Signature Guacamole and Tenderloin Steak are must-tries from the menu

The Signature Guacamole, presented in a traditional volcanic molcajete from Mexico, celebrates clean and light flavours with the inclusion of fresh, local ingredients. For a heartier option, the Buffalo Chicken Wings bring a gourmet twist to a classic comfort food, featuring bold and tangy flavours. The Tenderloin Steak served with creamy mash and a rich red wine jus, offers a luxurious main course option for discerning palates. To finish, the Soft-Centred Chocolate Fondant delivers a decadent ending, paired with vanilla bean anglaise and a tangy, sour cherry accompaniment.

Sips that are inspired by the cultures of the city can be tasted in cocktails like (L) The Masked Dance and (R) Potter’s Tradition

The cocktail offerings are as thoughtfully designed as the food, with each drink inspired by cultural and local stories. The Masked Dance cocktail draws its name and spirit from the vibrant Chhau dance of West Bengal, blending white rum, sparkling wine, and vermouth with port syrup, peach, lemon shrub, and tropical bitters. This concoction reflects the dynamism and energy of the dance, capturing its dramatic essence in every sip. Meanwhile, the Potter’s Tradition cocktail pays homage to the timeless art of Panchmura pottery, symbolising simplicity and tradition. Combining white rum, mishti doi, sweet lime, fresh orange, and delicate egg-white foam, it captures the earthy charm and elegance of handcrafted terracotta.

Join the ATM Experience

Where: Galleria 1910, 7 Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Timings: Monday and Tuesday, from 5pm to midnight, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 1am and Friday and Saturday, from 5pm to 2am

Register: Call +91 7003948087 or click here.