The time for gourmet food and ingredients is now, says Karen Anand

Gourmet food has gained momentum in India over the last decade, and has been growing in popularity since. When talking about gourmet food in India, chef and author Karen Anand’s name is among the first to come to mind. The ‘queen of gourmet food’ was recently in Kolkata, at the Nature’s Basket in Alipore, to collaborate with the grocery chain for the launch of six new offerings from her food brand KA Gourmet.

Anand also hosted a live food demo, cooking three easy gourmet recipes featuring a few products from her brand — Thai fried rice with the KA Sriracha Sauce, warm broccoli with the KA Chilli Garlic Crisp, and figs poached in red wine and tea. The audience, including chef Auroni Mookerjee, thoroughly enjoyed the lip-smacking dishes.

The rise of gourmet food

Two popular chefs — Karen Anand and Auroni Mookerjee (right), sharing a frame

The self-taught chef also busted a few myths regarding gourmet food at the event. Anand stressed on how easily available ingredients at the pantry at home can be brought together to make gourmet meals.

Anand with a product of her brand KA Gourmet

One of the reasons behind the popularity of this gourmet is that younger people dine out a lot more. “[Today] It’s not just putting food in your stomach anymore. My kids, who are in their 30s, go out to eat much more than we did. So that’s [gourmet] become very big,” she said, adding that in recent times with everyone cooking at home and experimenting with ingredients during the pandemic also helped boost gourmet fare.

Warm Broccoli with Chilli Garlic Crisp

Chains like Nature’s Basket have a firm place and a chance to thrive in today’s urban markets, believes Anand. “Gourmet doesn’t just mean taste. It also means the provenance of the product. I think the time for Nature’s Basket is probably now. It probably wasn’t five years ago. And just the fact that they are growing like they are, and we’ve also chosen to partner with them for these launches is proof that people are willing to pay for, and want to buy this kind of food,” she further shared.

‘Gourmeting’ it right, Karen Anand style

Among the three recipes shared chef Anand, the Figs Poached in Red Wine and Tea was the most popular

Anand, through her lively interaction with the audience, shared simple cooking tips — like adding salt to mushrooms only after they are ready to serve. She also made a dessert with poached figs (or anjeer), and we got our hands on a recipe. The best part? This dish can be stored in your refrigerator for three months, and can be served with an assortment of condiments. Recipe below:

Ingredients (Serves 4)

Dried figs: 300gm

Brandy: ¾ cup

Any dry red wine: ¾ cup

Honey: ½ cup

Strong, unsweetened liquor tea: 1 cup

Lemon juice and zest: 2 lemons

Grated ginger: ½ teaspoon

Cloves: 2

Cinnamon: 2 inch

Vanilla essence: Few drops

KA Gourmet orange marmalade: 2 tablespoons

Recipe