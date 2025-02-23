New Arsalan outlet in Kolkata’s Park Circus has biryani, kebabs, new Mughlai and Chinese dishes on the menu
In pictures: Arsalan serves up a new three-storey outlet in Park Circus
The restaurant’s menu has the Kolkata-favourite biryani-and-kebab fare, alongside an array of Indian and Chinese delicacies
Jaismita Alexander
Published 23.02.25, 05:25 PM
Arsalan has added a new three-storey outlet in Kolkata’s Park Circus. This is the 13th outlet in Kolkata of the chain, located at 28 Circus Avenue, about 300m away from the flagship outlet in Park Circus
Images by Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
The new outlet was inaugurated on February 21 in the presence of Babul Supriyo, minister of Information Technology and Electronics of the Government of West Bengal; Nadimul Haque, member of Rajya Sabha; Mala Roy, member of Lok Sabha; and Akhtar Parwez, director of Arsalan Restaurant, along with sons Arsalan Parwez and Raghib Parwez
With this new outlet, Arsalan has expanded its seating capacity and created an inviting ambience. The restaurant, now spanning three floors, has a terrace seating area, with accommodation for 175 guests. This expansion aims to reduce waiting time at their flagship restaurant
Along with the new outlet, the guests attending the opening got a taste of Arsalan’s must-haves from the menu serving Mughlai and Indian. And for this outlet, a Chinese menu has been introduced too
Besides the crowd favourite mutton biryani, Arsalan’s popular Mutton Nalli Chilli and Murgh Musallam were on offer too
For a sweet ending, there are the Arsalan-special Shahi Tukda and Firni
From the Chinese menu, there were Cream Cheese Dumpling and Crispy Fried Sesame Chicken
On the occasion of the grand opening, Akhtar Parwez, director of Arsalan Restaurant said: ‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. With this new outlet, we wanted to create an experience that goes beyond just great food. The themed floors, expanded seating and improved service are all designed to offer a finer and more seamless dining experience.’