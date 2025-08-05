Whole Loitta Love: The slippery little fish that fries and curries its way into Bengali favour

Loitta is not a people pleaser, unlike hilsa or bekti. But, it has its own dedicated fan base. The texture of the fresh fish and the smell of the dried version often keep a section of people away from enjoying this finned delicacy. But the people who love it, love it wholly. Hence, this seafish features in a variety of Bengali recipes, and not just on the coastlines. From crispy batter fry to a spicy red gravy, loitta has the potential to make foodies lick their plates. Here’s exploring the fish that remains underrated yet versatile in Bengali kitchens.

Starring as a starter

If Maharashtra has Bombil Rava Fry, Bengal has the Loitta Batter Fry. The soft, buttery texture of the fish when dipped in a batter and fried crispy in hot oil, turns into a delish fry. The fish is carefully deboned, pat dried and marinated in a paste of coriander, mint and chilli and sometimes ginger. A runny batter is made with flour, in which the fish is dipped and fried till golden brown. The result? A buttery inside and a crispy coating inside that gives a crunch. Perfect for starters or a fishy snack. Find the recipe here.

Staging as a bhorta

Loitta Machher Jhuri can make you finish an entire plate of rice and you wouldn’t even need anything else. Dry, spicy and flavourful, this recipe can beat any bhorta if you acquire the taste. With lots of chillies, garlic and onions — the jhuri is a labour-intensive recipe, but worth it. The trick is to get rid of the soft and thin bones first and then fry it with all other ingredients till the oil leaves from the sides and it is perfectly dry. Adding coriander to the recipe elevates the flavour. Check the recipe here.

Great in a gravy

If you are trying Bombay Duck for the first time, this may not be the first recipe to begin with. Loitta jhal or kosha is for ardent fans only. The texture and smell of the fish remains intact in this dish. The flavours of the spices, and the ginger and garlic is bold to complement the fish. The fish must remain whole and be delicately handled while cooking to make sure it does not crumble or becomes a jhuri in a pool of gravy. The red colour of the curry, topped with chopped coriander, will make a loitta lover drool and crave for a steaming hot plate of rice. Find the recipe here.

Wonder bhapa

This fish can also be used in a light-on-the-stomach recipe. Loitta Bhapa is not a dry fry nor a gravy. It is cooked in a masala with chopped garlic, tomato, chillies and onion. The fish is slow cooked without much stirring. The soft meat of the fish gets a soft, buttery texture infused with spices. Once the water from the fish dries up, it is ready to be served. Sprinkle it with chopped coriander, and the aroma elevates. Check the recipe here.

Raging as shutki

The loitta shutki is used in a variety of dishes. It sometimes features in a curry with diced brinjal and potatoes. Thanks to Bangladeshi influence, this fish is also made into Shutki Machh Bata, a fiery paste made on a mortar and pestle with garlic, coriander, chillies and other spices. Shutki does not suit everyone’s palate. The smell keeps most people at bay, but the ones who love it, do not shy away from enjoying it with plain rice. Check out the recipe here.