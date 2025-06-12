Fin spin: Unique recipes for rui, katla, ilish, pabda beyond bhaja and jhol

For Bengalis, fish is not just food — it’s an identity, a birthright, and possibly, the answer to world peace. From the first wobbly steps as a child learning to pick ilish bones to family wars over who gets the coveted peti, fish reigns supreme in every kitchen and conversation. Without fish, a Bengali meal feels incomplete. In a recent Instagram post by @banglar_ghorebaire, the love for Bengali fish translates into a humorous take on fish and their characteristics. To celebrate the fish of Bengal, My Kolkata curated a list of unique recipes to try.

Reliable Rohu or Rui

The OG Bengali fish, rui is like the dependable cousin who never lets you down. From crispy rui bhaja with rice and dal to the humble rui macher jhol on a lazy afternoon, this fish fits every mood. Special occasions see it turn grand with doi rui or kalia — making Rui a true all-rounder in Bengali kitchens. Thinking about what innovative dish to make with it? Try this Rui Handi Paturi by @realflavoursofbengal.

Seasonal Diva Hilsa

Ah, the queen herself — Ilish! No Bengali monsoon is complete without her majesty. Be it shorshe ilish (mustard curry), bhapa ilish (steamed with mustard paste), or even a simple ilish bhaja with hot rice — this fish can stir up nostalgia and spark family debates over Padma vs Ganga Ilish. Handle with care: her bones are many, but her charm is irresistible. Hero the Ilish with these innovative recipes this monsoon by Subhojit Sen.

The Softie, Pabda

Soft, delicate, and less bony, Pabda is perfect for those who don’t like wrestling with fish bones. Usually served in a mustard or posto gravy, Pabda’s silky texture makes it ideal for light, comforting meals. Best enjoyed with steamed rice on quiet afternoons when you want to keep it soulful. Need a unique recipe? Check out this Pabho maas curry with white sesame by @versatile_meal.

Big Bad Katla

Katla is Rui’s big, burly elder brother — meatier, fattier, and perfect for lavish spreads. Katla kalia is a wild card entry at every Bengali wedding. Even a simple katla maacher jhol tastes special when the peti (belly piece) mixes into the gravy — a must for those who like their fish hearty. For a different take on the fish, make this Kirod Katla recipe by @foodiptanu_s07

Dark Horse Magur

Underrated, but beloved by the elderly (especially, grandmoms with home remedies), Magur is known for its medicinal benefits. Cooked as magur maacher jhol with potatoes or raw bananas, it’s the go-to fish when someone in the house is unwell. But, truth be told — healthy never tasted this good. So try this recipe by Debjanir Rannaghar.

Posh Pomfret

The posh cousin at family gatherings, Pomfret is the darling of Bengali kitchens when continental moods strike. Its white, less-bony flesh makes it ideal for tandoori grills or pan-fried goodness. But Pomfret also slides easily into Bengali mustard curries, making it a fish that travels between cultures as smoothly as its taste. Once you are done with all the recipes, try this stuffed pomfret recipe by @chinus.kitchen_

Festive Topshe

Crispy, golden Topshe fry is not just a snack — it’s a Pujo season essential. These tiny fish, dipped in a besan (gram flour) batter and fried to perfection, make for the best starter on a festive Bengali thali. Light, crunchy, and over way too soon, Topshe is bite-sized ichthyological joy. Have you tried a Topshe Fish Roast? Check out The Omnivore Indian’s recipe.

Love-hate Loitta

Loitta, or Bombay duck, is the oddball of the gang — smelly to some, delicious to the initiated. Popular in the form of shutki (dried fish), this sharp flavoured fish is also relished as loitta maach er bora (spicy fritters) or jhuri. Love it or wrinkle your nose at it, the Bombay Duck reigns both the dry fish and fresh fish market. Make this Loitta Jhuri with potatoes by Pikturenama.

Old-school Chitol

The elusive Chitol is prized for its flavourful meat. Chittol macher muitha — delicate fish dumplings in a gravy— is an old-school delicacy that evokes grandma’s touch. It’s not an everyday fish, but when a Chitol graces the table, you know something special’s cooking. The Chittol peti is also an elite dish and is made with finesse. Beyond muitha, make this Chittol Fish Kaliya by Cooking Pad.