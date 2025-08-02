The best cafes in Kolkata to sip, savour, and enjoy the rain

These cafés turn monsoon showers into a sensory delight, pairing rain‑kissed views with menus that satisfy rainy day cravings. Whether nestled under bougainvillaea washed in drops or tucked beside green courtyards, each of these cafes offers flavours and ambience. Sit back with a rich coffee or a signature cocktail as water trickles outside, and let the stormy soundtrack elevate every bite of their delectable offerings.

Cup e‑Bong

Cup e‑Bong is a charming café in Hindusthan Park beside Byloom offering a snug, homely ambience perfect for watching raindrops fall. It includes both indoor AC and shaded outdoor seating. The menu offers pork sausages, meatloaf, chilli pork, Darjeeling meat platters and more. Both the food and ambience are ideal for a comforting monsoon hangout in warm, inviting surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 58 E, Ground Floor, beside Byloom, Hindustan Park

Olive Café & Bar

With its sun‑dappled, white‑pebbled courtyard, lush greenery and bamboo‑roofed verandah, Olive Café & Bar offers a serene monsoon retreat in Kolkata. The Mediterranean‑inspired interiors merge softly with local art‑school flair, creating a chic, rain‑kissed space. The gourmet menu by chef Jyotika Malik blends global comfort dishes and Kolkata‑touch classics like banana flower salad and Bekti en Papillotte, while handcrafted cocktails by Harish Chhimwal echo regional ingredients and zero‑waste ethos.

Address: 6th Floor, 40, Shakespeare Sarani

7Grams

This new cafe is community-driven and the space is super cosy with dim lights, perfect for a relaxing coffee & dessert break with your partner while it pours outside. The rooftop and ground floor offer aesthetic seating. Enjoy a cup of coffee with their own coffee blends. It is also a perfect spot for solo dates. Just sit with a book, sip on your coffee and enjoy good food. Go solo! Do not forget to enjoy baked goods from their in-house bakery.

Address: 45, Kabi Sabitri Prasanna, Manoharpukur, Kalighat

OG by the Lake

Set beside the tranquil boating lake in Topsia’s Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts, OG by the Lake sprawls across a lush 16,000sqft space where the rains reflect off glass‑walled interiors and semi‑open decks. You can soak in the waterfront views and watch raindrops ripple on the water while tucking into multi‑cuisine offerings. Try Asian, Continental, Italian and North Indian complemented by crafted mocktails and coffee. With outdoor seating, a glasshouse and floral‑deck ambiance, it’s an elegant monsoon hideaway.

Address: 1A, 1J, E Topsia Riad, Mirania Gardens, East Topsia

Club De Golf

Nestled beside the lush green fairways of Eco Park's nine-hole golf course in New Town, Club De Golf delivers a serene monsoon escape, where gentle rain views blend with refined comfort food and a sports‑inspired ambience. The recently launched signature menu features inventive fusion dishes like Chicken 65 with an oriental twist, Meatball Pizza, Chicken Wrapped Bhetki and Asian ramen bowls, along with cocktails crafted from fresh fruits and herbs. Open early morning till late night, it’s perfect for breakfast, brunch or dinner. Highly rated for its ambience and greenery, it’s a peaceful spot to savour gourmet meals and rain‑washed views

Address: Gate 6 Eco Park, New Town