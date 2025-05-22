In pictures: Kolkata’s first aquarium-themed restaurant making a Splash on Southern Avenue

1 12 Photos: Amit Datta

Kolkata’s culinary scene has taken an immersive plunge with the city’s first-ever aquarium-themed restaurant, Splash Luxorant — a place where fine dining meets deep-sea wonders. Surrounded by panoramic tanks teeming with vibrant marine life, guests can now enjoy their meals in the serene company of aquatic friends and colourful corals. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or a family outing, this unique destination brings the magic of the ocean right to your table.

2 12

With a seating capacity of 96, this unique restaurant on 100, Raja Basanta Roy Road (the lane opposite Sarat Bose Road post office), offers more than just seafood. The menu spans world cuisine — from Tibetan and Indo-Chinese to dhaba-style favourites.

3 12

One of the standout appetisers is the (left) Crab Meat Cornetto Cones — a playful savoury twist on a childhood ice cream favourite. Equally inventive is the Tibetan Lapping Stuffed with Chicken, a street-food classic presented in an elegant fine-dining avatar.

4 12

Another specialty at Splash is the (left) Gin Roasted Wings, prepared using premium Bombay Sapphire gin. Roasted over an open flame, the wings offer a bold blend of tart, spicy and smoky flavours with a hint of sweetness. (Right) the Drums of Malai is the restaurant’s creative take on the popular Indo-Chinese Drums of Heaven.

5 12

The Dhaba-style offerings come with an interesting twist — spelt “dhaba-i-style” on the menu. The Dhaba-i-Style Mutton Liver is served in a rustic setup featuring a charpoy and a model truck, evoking the late-night highway dhaba experience.

6 12

One of the most loved beverages here is the (above) Cocktail Red Fashion, made with Johnny Walker Red Label, melon and orange juice — a refreshing blend of fresh fruit and spirit. The dessert menu includes Panna Cotta, French Crème Caramel, sundaes and organic, homemade Nolen Gur ice cream.

7 12

“The idea was to have exotic fish. We’re showcasing the diversity of marine life — from Amazonian piranhas’ cousins to Brazilian species. Guests can admire the marine environment while enjoying delicious food and artisanal cocktails,” said head chef and owner Sambit Banick.

8 12

The ocean theme is indeed entrenched in the restaurant — even the floors feature glass tanks with fish swimming inside.

9 12

Every corner is fitted with aquariums of various sizes and shapes.

10 12

The layout and unique lighting are designed by Banick.

11 12

Even the wash basins have tanks underneath them, ensuring that the aquatic theme touches every aspect of the dining experience.

12 12

Opened in October 2024, the restaurant offers an oceanic escape, with a minimum dining cost of approximately Rs 1,000 for two.