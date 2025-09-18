Kolkata’s home chefs and cloud kitchens whip up Durga Puja delicacies to welcome Ma home

As Durga Puja nears, the kitchens of Kolkata are working overtime — not just in restaurants, but in homes too. Many home chefs and cloud kitchens are curating special menus that reflect the spirit of Devipaksha, bringing heritage recipes, innovative pairings and festive flavours to your dining table. Here are some handpicked menus you can pre-book this Puja:

Didar Henshel

Didar Henshel’s Durga Puja menu spans from Shasthi to Navami, with a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian classics. The spread starts with basmati pulao, chhana’r dalna and bhetki paturi on Shasthi, and moves on to comforting mutton and chicken biryani on Saptami. Ashtami features a special menu curated by Leela Majumdar with Dhoka’r Dalna, Lachha Masala Murgi and Doi Mutton, while Navami celebrates Thakur Bari-style recipes with Mohan Pulao and Murgir Do Pyaaza.

Contact: 8777034716

Pocket pinch: Rs 120 to Rs 420

Available on: September 28 to October 1

Pre-booking: Limited orders available for Sasthi and Saptami

Debipokkho by Goppoburir Henshel

This menu celebrates the tradition of offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items to the Goddess during Durga Puja. The theme brings together four iconic rajbari recipes — Cosimbajar Rajbari’s Radhika Mohan Pulao, Shobhabazar Rajbari’s Bahari Katla, Chorbagan Chatterjee Bari’s Niramish Chingrir Kalia and Pathuriaghata’s Pathar Kalia — in one curated feast.

Pocket pinch: Rs 190-490

Available on: September 21

Last date to order: September 19

Gooseberri by Sayani Sengupta – Agomoni Menu

Sayani Sengupta’s Agomoni menu is a mix of heritage and innovation. The Patthar ka Crab takes inspiration from Hyderabadi flavours, but is adapted for a home oven setup. The menu also includes Focaccia with pickled chichinge cubes and rosemary bhetki crumbles, Elach Churno Mangsho from post-colonial Bengal, Chondon Kheer Shingara fried in ghee and Bohri Kofte Polao that reflects homestyle Bombay cooking.

Contact: 9903583823

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 (without crab), Rs 950 (with crab) per person

Available on: September 20 (dinner) & September 21 (lunch)

Pre-booking: First come, first served basis

Paprika Gourmet

Paprika Gourmet’s festive menu is a blend of global inspiration and seasonal indulgence. Highlights include buttery Brie Cheese Tarts, Zatar Labneh Pie, Falafel Wraps and luxurious Edamame Truffle Dumplings. For dessert, there’s Rose Rasmalai Box — a floral, fragrant sweet treat perfect for Puja gifting.

Contact: 9007022678/79/80

Pocket pinch: Rs 250 onwards

Available on: September 28 to October 2

Where: Surbhi Building, Loudon Street | Delivery via Swiggy & Zomato