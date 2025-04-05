In pictures: Food vloggers on their favourite soups and where to find them in Kolkata

Slurpy, packed with flavours, a broth full of vegetables and meat — isn’t soup an underrated delight? Today, on International Soup Day, My Kolkata turned the spotlight on the comfort bowl and asked five food vloggers from the city for their favourite soups from Kolkata eateries.

Foodzpah — Chimney Soup

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm not a soup person per se,” says Shahbaaz Zaman, the man behind Foodzpah. But every time he visits a good Chinese restaurant, he ends up ordering a chimney soup. “I tried chimney soup for the first time a few years back at Eau Chew on Ganesh Chandra Avenue. The idea of having a hot pot in front of you where 3-4 of you can scoop out the soup and enjoy it, gives you a community feeling. It has a lot of flavours in it as well. So, I like the idea of a chimney soup.” Waldorf on Russell Street and BBQ on Park Street are the two other places Zaman recommends.

Foodka — Chicken Sweet Corn Soup and Wonton Soup

2 7

The food explorer Indrajit Lahiri, aka Foodka, settles for a soup that can seldom go wrong. “A basic sweet corn soup is what I like. With a lot of sweet corn, chicken and egg — you can hardly get it wrong at any restaurant. Just sprinkle a little black pepper and enjoy.” But when it comes to old-school eating houses, like the ones in Tangra, Foodka goes for a wonton soup. “I like the wonton soup of Lee Eating House in Tangra and Tung Nam behind Poddar Court,” he recommends.

Kolkatafoodie — Vietnamese Pho Noodles Soup

3 7

Kolkatafoodie, aka Ritika Jaiswal, feels that Kolkata is spoiled for choice when it comes to soups. “From classic sweet corn soup to wonton soup, there's something for everyone! But my personal favourite is the Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup from Pings”, says Ritika, adding, “Both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian soups are yummy. It comes with a flavourful and aromatic broth along with delicious noodles and greens, and protein of your choice. Perfect for summers since it’s very light on the stomach, yet wholesome.”

Foodie Mama — Lemon Coriander Seafood Soup

4 7

For Avijit Biswas, aka Foodie Mama, the tangy flavour profile of the Lemon Coriander Seafood Soup is a winner. “The tangy and spicy flavours of the soup with seafood win the heart. It is best enjoyed during winters, but for me, it is satisfying on any day!” He recommends trying the soup from Jadavpur’s Cantonese Restaurant. “It is light yet very different. So if you want to try a new soup, I would highly recommend it.”

Good Food Bro — Thai Soup

5 7

An overload of egg, chicken, prawn and mushroom — Souvik Bhattacharya, aka Good Food Bro, picks Thai soup as his favourite. “In my quest for the perfect soup, 25 years ago, I reached Golden Dragon at Park Street on a winter evening. The server introduced me to Thai Soup. It was a thick soup overloaded with chicken, egg prawns and mushrooms,” said Souvik. But it wasn’t love at first sight. “At first glance, the soup looked bland, but after the first sip, I realised the flavour was perfectly balanced, and no additional condiments were needed. Since then, my love affair with Thai Soup has continued, and even today, it tastes the same as it did so many years ago,” summed up Souvik.

Aerica Sardar — Crab Soup

6 7

Eating crab can be messy. But what if you could relish the sweet meat without much hassle? Food vlogger Aerica Sardar has found a way to enjoy her favourite seafood fuss-free. “I love crab and very few places serve good crab dishes. But my favourite crab soup is from Mainland China and Chowman. So when I am ordering Chinese at home, it always has to be crab soup.” Aerica loves crab soup so much that she makes sure to have it at least once a month.

Konizfoodwheels — Ramen

7 7

Koninika of @konizfoodwheels would love to spend International Soup Day appreciating a bowl of ramen, the Japanese soup noodles. “It makes life infinitely better if Oriental cuisine is your first love. And when it comes to the authentic taste of ramen, it has to be Ichiran Shibuya, Tokyo. But my favourite in Kolkata is The Miso Ramen from the menu of Momo I am, which is very close to our palate and feels easy and comforting,” she said. She fancies ramen for its flavourful broth with pork stock and savoury ramen noodles, topped with crispy-fried Chashu pork and nori sheets. Koninika’s tip? Keep the runny half-boiled egg for the end to relish till the last bit.

RELATED TOPICS Soups