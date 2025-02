2 11

The region’s authentic flavours are brought to the city by Chef Tanya, who has deep-rooted expertise in Thai cuisine. She has curated a menu featuring traditional recipes made with fresh ingredients. Introducing the menu to My Kolkata, she said, ‘I have included all my favourite dishes — the ones we usually make at home. When we think of Thai food, we often think of the seafood popular in the southern coastal regions. But in the north, the food primarily comprises noodle soups, grilled meat and more, cooked with fresh herbs and local spices’