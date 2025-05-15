At Jadubabur Bazaar, these exotic and exported delights will satisfy any fruit ninja

1 10

Tucked away in the heart of south Kolkata, Jadubabur Bazaar is a hidden gem for exotic fruit lovers. Beyond the usual seasonal picks, this market has shops that stock exotic imports — from luscious Thai mangosteens to juicy Australian cherries and velvety peaches. If you are curious about these international delights, here’s a quick guide curated by My Kolkata to the fruits that travel continents to reach this local bazaar.

Called the ‘dragon’s eye’, longan has a mildly sweet, floral taste and a musky aroma. Native to Southeast Asia, it’s rich in vitamin C, iron, and antioxidants. This juicy and refreshing fruit is believed to help with skin health and immunity. At Jadubabur Bazar, Longan is available in a large size, as big as lychees.

Mangosteen

Known as the ‘queen of fruits’, mangosteen has a thick purple rind that hides a soft, white flesh that tastes like a blend of peach, pineapple, and citrus fruits. It has a light, sweet aroma and is packed with xanthones, powerful antioxidants, vitamin C and fibre. It is a tropical delicacy with both rich flavour and health benefits.

Cherries

These aren’t red karamchas (Bengal Currants). These are real cherries imported especially from the US or Turkey. Plump, sweet and intensely juicy, they have a rich, fruity aroma and come packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and potassium. They help to reduce inflammation and aid sleep due to natural melatonin. These are available in Jadubabur Bazaar and a few other markets of Kolkata like New Market and Manicktala.

Blueberries

These small, deep-blue berries are sweet with a slight tartness and have a fresh, mild floral scent. Blueberries are high in antioxidants and support brain health and heart function. Low in calories, but rich in nutrients like vitamin K and C, they’re a superfood that are as tasty as they are healthy.

Golden Kiwi

Golden kiwis are sweeter than the green variety. They have a smooth bronze skin and bright yellow flesh. Offering a tropical flavour with hints of mango and citrus, along with a sweet, aromatic scent, these are rich in Vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. They boost immunity and digestion — all while being low in calories. These are available in almost all fruit markets in Kolkata.

Rocket Apple

This crunchy, mini apple lives up to its name — small, portable, and bursting with flavour. Imported from New Zealand, rocket apples are sweet with a crisp texture and subtle floral aroma. They are rich in dietary fibre and Vitamin C.

Mini Oranges

Also known as baby mandarins or clementines, these tiny citrus fruits are super sweet, easy to peel, and nearly seedless. They emit a zesty, refreshing aroma, perfect for adding in salads or other recipes. They are high in Vitamin C, folate, and fibre.

Peaches

Juicy, aromatic and velvety-skinned, peaches are a summer favourite. Their sweet-tart flesh offers a floral scent and a melt-in-the-mouth texture. Rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and antioxidants, peaches aid skin health and digestion. Imported varieties often come from Southeast Asian countries. However, these are now being grown in India too.

Yellow Dragon Fruit

Less common than its pink cousin, yellow dragon fruit has spiky golden skin and snowy white flesh dotted with black seeds. Many people don’t find a difference in its taste. However, some find it sweeter and more floral, with a mild aroma. High in Vitamin C, fibre, and magnesium, it aids digestion and hydrates the body.