Want to enjoy homemade grape and ginger wine for Christmas? Get started now!

As the nip in the air heralds winter, Thanksgiving is just around the corner, marking the countdown to Christmas. In Kolkata, that means plum cake and Park Street lights. For many Christian families in the city, especially in the narrow lanes of Bow Barracks, this is also the time to start brewing homemade wine.
While some households prepare small batches for sale, most make it for personal consumption or to gift to friends and family. The ritual is as much about tradition as it is about taste. The process involves patience, timing, and care.
In my family, the art of winemaking was mastered by my second paternal aunt, Rita Ambett, a former teacher at Calcutta Girls High School, who learnt it from my grandmother. Every Christmas, she would send over her signature holiday hamper — a pound of walnut cake, a bottle of ginger wine, a brick of salt beef, and a handful of rose cookies. It was her way of spreading Christmas cheer.
Ginger wine made by Rita Ambett, a former teacher at Calcutta Girls High School
Now in her seventies, she has retired from her role as the family’s winemaker. But last year, I finally decided to take up her legacy. As she wrote down the recipes for her classic red grape wine and ginger wine on WhatsApp, I realised how easy they actually were — simple enough for anyone willing to give it time.
So, here’s how you can bring a little Bow Barracks spirit to your own home this Christmas.
Ginger Wine
(Preparation time: 21 days)
Ingredients:
- Sugar: 2kg
- Water: 6 bottles
- Ginger: 500g (pounded)
- Red dry chillies: 40 to 42 pieces
- Cardamom: 1 handful
- Fresh plums: 2 handfuls, chopped
- Lemon juice: from 6 lemons
- Caramelised sugar: for colour
Method
- In a large vessel, bring six bottles of water to a boil
- Add the crushed ginger, chillies, cardamom and chopped plums
- Boil for about 45 minutes, then let the mixture cool completely
- Once cool, stir in the lemon juice and a little caramelised sugar for colour
- Strain the mixture and pour it into clean bottles
- Store in a cool place or refrigerate
Grape Wine (red)
(Preparation time: 21 days)
Ingredients
- Black or purple grapes: 1kg
- Boiled and cooled water: 1 litre
- Whole wheat: 3 tablespoons (tied in a porous muslin cloth)
- Cinnamon sticks: 4 (1-inch pieces)
- Cloves: 2 to 3
- Sugar: 3 cups (divided into two equal parts)
- Optional: 1 cup rum (add on the 18th day)
Method
- Use a clean, dry ceramic vessel
- Remove the grapes from their stems, wash, and pat dry
- Place half the grapes in the vessel and add 1½ cups of sugar
- Add the muslin bundle of wheat
- Add the remaining grapes and the remaining sugar
- Pour in the boiled and cooled water
- Add cinnamon and cloves
- Cover the vessel with a thick cloth and tie it securely to prevent air from entering
- Every four days, open and stir the mixture using a wooden or plastic spatula (never aluminium or steel)
- On the 18th day, you may add the rum for an extra kick
- On the 22nd day, strain the liquid through a fine muslin cloth placed over a sieve
- Transfer into clean glass bottles and seal tightly
- Store in a cool place or in the refrigerator