Want to enjoy homemade grape and ginger wine for Christmas? Get started now!

As the nip in the air heralds winter, Thanksgiving is just around the corner, marking the countdown to Christmas. In Kolkata, that means plum cake and Park Street lights. For many Christian families in the city, especially in the narrow lanes of Bow Barracks, this is also the time to start brewing homemade wine.

While some households prepare small batches for sale, most make it for personal consumption or to gift to friends and family. The ritual is as much about tradition as it is about taste. The process involves patience, timing, and care.

In my family, the art of winemaking was mastered by my second paternal aunt, Rita Ambett, a former teacher at Calcutta Girls High School, who learnt it from my grandmother. Every Christmas, she would send over her signature holiday hamper — a pound of walnut cake, a bottle of ginger wine, a brick of salt beef, and a handful of rose cookies. It was her way of spreading Christmas cheer.

Ginger wine made by Rita Ambett, a former teacher at Calcutta Girls High School

Now in her seventies, she has retired from her role as the family’s winemaker. But last year, I finally decided to take up her legacy. As she wrote down the recipes for her classic red grape wine and ginger wine on WhatsApp, I realised how easy they actually were — simple enough for anyone willing to give it time.

So, here’s how you can bring a little Bow Barracks spirit to your own home this Christmas.

Ginger Wine

(Preparation time: 21 days)

Ingredients:

Sugar: 2kg

Water: 6 bottles

Ginger: 500g (pounded)

Red dry chillies: 40 to 42 pieces

Cardamom: 1 handful

Fresh plums: 2 handfuls, chopped

Lemon juice: from 6 lemons

Caramelised sugar: for colour

Method

In a large vessel, bring six bottles of water to a boil

Add the crushed ginger, chillies, cardamom and chopped plums

Boil for about 45 minutes, then let the mixture cool completely

Once cool, stir in the lemon juice and a little caramelised sugar for colour

Strain the mixture and pour it into clean bottles

Store in a cool place or refrigerate

Grape Wine (red)

(Preparation time: 21 days)

Ingredients

Black or purple grapes: 1kg

Boiled and cooled water: 1 litre

Whole wheat: 3 tablespoons (tied in a porous muslin cloth)

Cinnamon sticks: 4 (1-inch pieces)

Cloves: 2 to 3

Sugar: 3 cups (divided into two equal parts)

Optional: 1 cup rum (add on the 18th day)

Method