Easy-to-make fish, chicken and dessert recipes to celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving may be a foreign concept for us, but the emotion it carries is similar to what we experience during Christmas preparations.

In our home, Christmas dinners were hosted for different groups of people. Friends would come on one night and extended family on another. We never let the circles overlap, which meant planning entirely different menus for each table.

Coming from a multicultural family, our festive spreads naturally carried flavours of Bengal, Kerala and Anglo-Indian kitchens. The mix was not intentional at first. But over the years, the table itself became a symbol of unity in diversity. A whole chicken roast sat beside a platter of shami kebab. Herbed rice was paired with Kerala-style beef. Fish chops, puddings and rich fruit cakes completed the feast.

As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, here are three of our favourite family recipes.

Chicken pot roast





This chicken pot roast is my mother’s recipe. Back in the day, the round electric oven was only used for baking cakes. So the whole chicken would be made in a pot. This recipe gives you the festive feel, but isn’t as complicated as a turkey roast.

Ingredients

Whole chicken: 1 kg

Butter or oil: 3 tbsp

Garlic, crushed: 6 to 8 cloves

Onion, sliced: 2 medium

Potato, halved: 2 to 3 large

Carrot, big chunks: 1 medium or 1 small cup

Warm water or chicken stock: 1 cup

Sugar: 1 tsp

Salt: 1 to 1.5 tsp (as needed)

Black pepper: 1 tsp

Green chilli, slit: 3 to 4

Bay leaf: 1

Vinegar or lemon juice: 1 tbsp or 1 lemon

Method

· Heat butter or oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or kadai on medium heat, and add the bay leaf to release its aroma

· Add crushed garlic and sliced onions, and sauté for about a minute until fragrant and slightly softened

· Add the chicken pieces along with sugar, salt, black pepper, slit green chillies and vinegar or lemon juice and sear for 5–6 minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly golden

· Add the halved potatoes and carrot chunks, and mix well so the vegetables absorb the flavours

· Pour in warm water or chicken stock, stir gently and bring to a simmer. Cover the pot, reduce the heat to low and cook for 40–45 minutes until the chicken is soft and the potatoes are tender

· Open the lid and cook on high heat for 1–2 minutes to slightly reduce and thicken the sauce

· Add a tablespoon of butter at the end and swirl it in for a rich glaze

Lemon garlic butter fish bites





With fruit cakes, rose cookies and coffee on the table, starters have been simple and easy. While shami kebabs were served along with dinner, a simple potato pop or fish bites were just enough for the starters. This lemon garlic butter fish was introduced after we realised we needed something hot and crispy to go with the coffee and cake.

Ingredients

Fish fillets (Bhetki or Basa), cut into cubes: 400g

Butter: 3 tbsp

Oil: 1 tbsp

Garlic, minced: 8 cloves

Lemon juice: 1.5 tbsp

Black pepper: 1 tsp

Salt: 1 tsp (adjust)

All-purpose flour (optional, for light dusting): 2 tbsp

Parsley or coriander, chopped: 2 tbsp

Honey mustard sauce: 1/2 tsp

Method

Pat the fish dry and season with salt, black pepper and 1 tbsp lemon juice. Let it rest for about 10 minutes

Lightly dust the cubed fish with flour if you prefer faster browning

Heat oil and 1 tbsp butter in a pan and add the fish cubes. Sear on medium flame for 4–5 minutes without over-stirring

Lower the flame and add garlic, 2 tbsp butter. Cook for 1.5–2 minutes until the fish turns glossy and aromatic

Finish with chopped parsley or coriander and 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

Serve immediately

Quick dip (no-cook)

Mayonnaise: 4 tbsp

Kasundi: 1 tsp

Honey or sugar: 1 tsp

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Mix well and serve alongside

Plating tip

Serve on a warm platter with crushed black pepper and lemon wedges for a cosy, festive feel.

Chocolate biscuit pudding

No meal in any culture is complete without a sweet dish. This biscuit pudding was my aunt’s recipe, and every family dinner in my hometown Ranchi would be concluded with this chocolate pudding. It is dense, fudgy and easy to make.

Ingredients

Marie biscuits: 250g

Warm milk: 2 cups

Cocoa powder: 3 tbsp

Sugar: 4 tbsp (adjust to taste)

Butter: 2 tbsp

Chocolate, chopped (compound or dark from any local store): 150g

Vanilla essence: 1 tsp

Cornflour (optional, for thicker sauce): 1.5 tbsp

Drinking water (only if using cornflour): 3 tbsp

Chopped nuts (optional): 2 tbsp

Method

Making the chocolate sauce

Heat milk, sugar and butter on low flame

Add cocoa powder and whisk until smooth

Add chopped chocolate and stir until fully melted

If thickening the sauce, mix cornflour and water into a slurry, add to the pot and cook for one minute until glossy

Add vanilla essence, mix well and turn off the flame

Layering steps

Dip each Marie biscuit quickly in warm milk (1 second each side to avoid sogginess)

Pour a little chocolate sauce at the base of your dish

Add a layer of milk-dipped biscuits

Spoon the chocolate sauce over generously

Repeat layers (biscuit → sauce) until the ingredients are used up

Top with chopped nuts if using

Set and serve

Refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours, or freeze for 1 hour if you need it sooner

Slice and serve chilled

Optional twists