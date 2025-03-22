In pictures: Heritage south Indian eateries of Kolkata

When it comes to diversity in culinary offerings, Kolkatans are spoilt for choice. The City of Joy offers foodies a wide array of options from around the country and the world.

One such mainstay cuisine that has been ruling the hearts of Kolkatans is south Indian, and Kolkata is home to several heritage eateries that have been serving the best of the cuisine for decades, with some as old as 1955. If you love your filter coffee as much as your espresso, and dosas as much as crepes, then check out a few old-school vegetarian south Indian eateries that My Kolkata swears by.

Rama Krishna Lunch Home

Established in 1955, Rama Krishna Lunch Home is the oldest south Indian eatery in Kolkata. Previously called Patima Hotel (Patima is grandmother in Tamil), this little eatery is a one-stop destination for authentic south Indian dishes. The homely ambience of the eatery makes it a great spot for a family meal or a spot to enjoy some authentic filter coffee with friends.

Must try: Filter coffee, gunpowder idli, dosa, masala uttapam, and masala vada

Address: 36, Bhupendra Mansion, Kavi Bharati Sarani Road, Southern Avenue

Udipi Seetala Eating House

Established in 1969, Udipi Seetala Eating House has the look and feel of a college canteen. It might not have air-conditioning or fancy decor, but the old-world charm of the office-para canteen makes up for it. Udipi is Insta-worthy for its nostalgia, and of course, its super soft idlis.

Must try: Idli, curd rice, sada dosa, Udipi-style coffee

Address: E Mall 103, Princep Street, Chandni Chowk

Prema Vilas

Prema Vilas in Kolkata was founded in 1960, and it has been a popular eatery for generations for its vegetarian south Indian fare. While an older generation of patrons are regulars here, the buzzing eatery also has the hearts of the younger generation, who want a brush with history over a plate of crisp dosa. While Prema Vilas serves vegetarian food, it uses onion and garlic in a few of its dishes.

Must try : Dosa, south Indian thali, filter coffee, dancing or three layer coffee

Address : 63/1, Rash Behari Avenue, opposite Lake Market, Kalighat

Anuradha Cafe

Another popular spot that serves lip-smacking south Indian delicacies is Anuradha Cafe. Established in 1994, this cosy cafe is known for its innovative take on south Indian dishes, serving masala fry dosa and idli upma. Not just its loyal customers, but the new generation foodies, who love to savour nostalgia and innovation, head to this eatery in Bhowanipore.

Must try : Masala fry dosa, Idli Upma

Address : 47A, Justice Chandra Madhab Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore