Is the Indian habit of having ‘achaar’ with meals healthy?

A side of aam tel, lonkar achaar or roshuner achaar can add that perfect flavour and zing to your regular meal. Whether it's a plate of panta bhaat or plain rice and dal, achaar complements bland food and even offers certain health benefits. If you eat pickles regularly, here is how they can support your body when consumed mindfully.

Supports gut health with probiotics

Fermented pickles can be a natural source of good bacteria that help maintain gut health. According to experts, traditional methods of pickling encourage the growth of probiotics, which improves digestion and overall gut balance.

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“Natural fermented pickles have a good amount of probiotics,” said Swati Mohapatra, chief dietician, Manipal Hospital.

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins

Pickles made from vegetables and fruits can retain some of their nutrients, including antioxidants that help fight free radicals. These compounds may contribute to better immunity and overall health.

Mohapatra noted, “Pickles have vitamins K and A. Pickle has 20 per cent of the recommended value of vitamin K.”

Acts as a flavour enhancer and appetite booster

A small portion of pickle can elevate a simple meal, making it more enjoyable and satisfying. Its tangy, spicy taste can also stimulate appetite, especially for those experiencing nausea or reduced hunger.

“Pickles are a good appetiser, it may reduce nausea tendencies,” added Mohapatra.

Has small amounts of essential minerals

Although certainly not a primary source, pickles can provide trace minerals such as one per cent potassium, which help maintain fluid balance and muscle function.

Encourages mindful eating when consumed in moderation

Dietitians stress that the key to enjoying pickles lies in portion control and choosing the right kind. Homemade versions with less salt and no preservatives are considered a healthier option.

“Homemade, fermented pickles with less salt and no added preservatives are healthier,” said Satavisha Basu, senior dietitian, Narayana Hospital, Howrah.

At the same time, experts caution against overconsumption due to high sodium content. “Daily pickle consumption is not recommended to all as it contains a high amount of sodium,” Basu added.