Soy, oat or almond? How to choose the right vegan milk for your daily nutritional needs

The shift from cow’s milk to plant-based options has never been more visible, especially in cafes where oat-milk lattes and almond-milk cappuccinos are now a common sight. But with soy, oat, and almond vying for the top position, which vegan milk truly deserves a place in your cup? We tell you ahead of World Plant Milk Day (August 22).

Soy milk: The protein powerhouse

If protein is your priority, soy milk leads the pack.

Dr Mita Shukla, clinical nutritionist and dietician at Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, explained, “Soy provides the highest amount of plant-based protein, making it an excellent substitute for dairy or animal proteins.”

Fortified soy milk is as calcium-rich as cow’s milk, which makes it a solid all-rounder for bone health.

Beyond protein and calcium, soy milk contains isoflavones, plant compounds that may support heart health and hormonal balance. The moderate fibre content adds to its nutritional profile, making soy the most balanced choice overall for those looking for a complete plant-based source of milk.

Oat milk: Fibre-rich and heart-friendly

Oat milk has become a barista favourite in many Kolkata cafes, thanks to its naturally creamy texture and neutral flavour. But it’s more than just a trendy alternative. “Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fibre known to reduce cholesterol and improve heart health,” said Shukla.

While oat milk contains less protein than soy, it still offers a modest amount. Fortified versions can provide added calcium, and its fibre content supports digestion and keeps you full for longer. For those concerned about gut health or looking for sustained energy, oat milk is a strong contender.

Almond milk: Light and low in calories

Almond milk, though not as nutrient-dense as soy or oats, still has its own place. It’s low in calories and contains healthy fats and vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports skin and immune health.

“In the form of almond milk, the protein and fibre content is very low, since it's mostly water-based,” Shukla said.

Despite this, almond milk remains a suitable choice for those with calorie restrictions or allergies to soy and oats. Fortified varieties can offer calcium — make sure you check the labels.

Can vegan milk cause gut issues and allergies?

Just because it’s plant-based doesn’t mean it’s allergy-free. Soy remains one of the top allergens, and nut milks can be dangerous for those with tree nut allergies. Even oat milk may cause issues in people with gluten sensitivity or IBS due to fermentable fibres.

Shukla recommended choosing unsweetened, minimally processed versions without added thickeners or emulsifiers. “Reading the label is key. What works for one person may not work for another,” she said.

Why plant-based milk is rising in popularity

The surge in plant-based milk consumption isn’t driven by vegans alone. Many people are now discovering they are lactose intolerant, especially in adulthood, leading them to seek gentler, dairy-free options.

While Kolkata’s cafe culture is embracing oat and almond lattes with open arms, the shift is just as prominent in households. Whether it’s due to dietary restrictions, ethical choices, or simply a preference for lighter, cleaner ingredients, more consumers are swapping cow’s milk for plant-based alternatives.