Hate your college canteen food? These Kolkata eateries cater to students’ hearts and appetites

As students, your food choices need to make peace with your modest monthly allowances. After all,what’s the point of a delectable, steaming dish if it ends up burning a hole in your wallet? My Kolkata has curated a list of crowd-favourite eateries that tick all the boxes — price, proximity and taste — when it comes to student-favourite hotspots.

China Green

Just a stone’s throw from Jadavpur 8B Bus Terminus, China Green has been serving the students of Jadavpur University, Vijaygarh Jyotish Ray College, and other nearby institutions since 2020. Initially, there was an outlet near Vijaygarh College, which is closed now. The place records an average daily footfall of 300-400 visitors.

Popular dishes: Barbeque chicken momo, crispy chilly baby corn, non-veg combo

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 for two

Address: 6, Raja Subodh Chandra Mallick Road, near 8B Bus Stand, Jadavpur

Mouth Melto

Founded by Abir Bose after the pandemic, this place is situated opposite South City Mall. A former hotelier by profession, Bose turned a bakery into this cafe after he lost his job during the pandemic. It has since been a popular hangout spot among students in Jadavpur. From sandwiches and pasta to ‘bhnarer cha’, the menu is as diverse as it is comforting. Quirky decor, upcycled from old tyres and newspapers, adds to the cafe’s charm.

Popular dishes: Chicken club sandwich, French fries, Fish fries

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 for two

Address: 414/6, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jodhpur Park

Tibetan Delight

Currently run by Prashant Mukhiya, Tibetan Delight has been a go-to-spot for students for over four decades. This modest eatery, tucked away in a narrow alley, draws students from various institutions like The Bhawanipur Education Society College, St. Xavier’s College, and Loreto. Known for its authentic Tibetan and Chinese delicacies, the restaurant is the perfect place for enjoying scrumptious dishes and long conversations with friends.

Popular dishes: Roasted chilly pork, Kothe momo, chilly garlic pepper prawn, Cantonese noodles, thukpa

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 for two

Address: 1, Suburban Hospital Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore

Dilkhusha Cabin

Tucked away in the heart of College Street, Dilkhusha Cabin has not only been serving cutlets and chops to the students of Calcutta University, Presidency University, and Sanskrit College, but has also bridged a bygone era and the present through the spell of adda, laughter, and tales of revolution. Utpal Bose, the fifth-generation owner, urges students to pause and rest under the century-old fans and take a cool sip of a soft drink or a bite of a cutlet.

Popular dishes: Cutlets, Chops, Chowmien, Chilli Chicken

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 for two

Address: 88, Mahatma Gandhi Road, College Street Bata, College Square

YMCA Canteen

After enduring monotonous lectures and endless revisions, a student’s heart always craves something that reminds them of home — and what could be better than a warm bowl of chicken stew? The YMCA canteen, located inside the College Square premises, still serves its 50-year-old recipe of stew, ghugni, and toast that warms the souls of students from CU, Presidency, and Sanskrit College. In fact, students also don't forget to pack a bunch of chilli chicken fried rice-combo for college ceremonies.

Popular dishes: Chicken stew, butter-toast, ghugni, fried rice-chilli chicken combo

Pocket pinch: Rs 140 for two

Address: College Square West, College Square, opposite Hare School

Gunjan Chinese Food

On some days — maybe on birthdays or first dates — who doesn’t crave a plate of succulent pork wantons to brave the bloom of adulthood? The 35-year-old Gunjan Chinese Food serves some of the tastiest yet budget-friendly pork dishes, allowing students from Bangabasi College, Surendranath College, City College, and Calcutta University to step out and explore new flavours without burning a hole in their pockets.

Popular dishes: Garlic pork, Chicken wanton, Sweet and sour pork, Mixed chowmein

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 for two

Address: 65, Surya Sen Street, College Square

Putiram

Step aside chowmein and cutlets — it’s time for some piping hot kochuri-cholar dal, rosogolla, and boondi. And who better to serve it fresh and heartwarming than the over 150-year-old Putiram sweet shop? Located on Surya Sen Street, this iconic eatery caters to every craving with its variety of sweets and freshly fried kochuris — perfect for a quick bite.

Popular dishes: Kochuri, Dal, Boondi, Rosogolla, Kala Jamun, Chanar Jilipi, Ice Cream Sandesh

Pocket pinch: Rs 40 for two

Address: 46, Amherst Street, Lalbazar, College Row