Let them have cake! Food vloggers on where to find Kolkata’s best Christmas cakes

Christmas in Kolkata is incomplete without a slice of rich plum cake. From old-school bakeries that smell of December mornings to new-age kitchens perfecting soaked fruit and chocolate rum, city food vloggers reveal where they return every year for the season’s best cakes.

Shuktara Cakes

Shuktara’s Christmas cakes are loved as much for their spirit as their flavour. Established in 2013 by Alain Cojean, director of Cojean restaurants in Paris, this Behala bakery soon became a crowd pleaser. However, their story began years back in 1999 when British national David Earp started Shuktara as a charity to care for children and young adults with disabilities. Every year, they come up with their fruit cakes, besides their madeleines and financiers. “I love cakes from Shuktara for their humble approach of baking quality cakes and pricing them at a very affordable rate even in today’s times,” said Jude Martin.

You can order cakes from Shuktara by contacting Somnath Sardar at +91 98743 49175

Recommended by: Jude Martin

Cocoa Bakery

Cocoa Bakery brings a contemporary edge to Christmas baking with gourmet presentation and warm flavours. It is a go-to for those who like their festive cakes stylish yet comforting. Jude Martin highlighted it “for the modern baking presentation and taste factor,” making it a popular pick for younger cake lovers.

Address: Across Kolkata

Recommended by: Jude Martin

Saldanha Bakery

For many Kolkatans, Saldanha defines what a Christmas cake should taste like. The traditional fruit cake has remained unchanged for decades. “I love that it still tastes exactly the same, literally all my life — it’s the best of happy memories and delicious flavour,” said Rukshana A. Kapadia, while Jude Martin praised it for keeping nostalgia alive.

Address: 19, Nawab Aetfbdur Rahman Street, Esplanade

Recommended by: Jude Martin, Rukshana A. Kapadia, Aerica Sardar

Kathleen

Kathleen's cake evokes memories of home Christmases and family celebrations. Jude Martin noted that it is “one such bakery existing for years now, and the aroma of it brings in the good old days of Christmas at home.”

Address: Across Kolkata

Recommended by: Jude Martin

Flurys

Flurys’ almond iced plum cake remains a festive classic. “I love the old-school almond icing and also the fact that the way it is decorated, while it is no big deal now, in my childhood was the absolute ultimate cake,” said Rukshana A. Kapadia, capturing why the Park Street institution still holds emotional value.

Address: Across outlets

Recommended by: Rukshana A. Kapadia

The Kookie Jar

The Kookie Jar’s traditional fruit cake is indulgent yet balanced, with layered flavours that reflect the season. “Their Traditional Fruit Cake is absolutely exquisite with all the flavours of the season in every bite,” said Rukshana A. Kapadia, calling it a perfect seasonal indulgence.

Address: Across Kolkata

Recommended by: Rukshana A. Kapadia

Chef Rahul Arora

Chef Rahul Arora’s Christmas bakes are small in size, but big on impact. His chocolate rum Christmas cake, in particular, has developed a cult following. “I recommend the Chocolate Rum Christmas Cake by Rahul, which has oomph in every bite,” said Rukshana A. Kapadia, while Aerica Sardar added, “Chota packet bada dhamaka. It’s just too good.”

Recommended by: Rukshana A. Kapadia, Aerica Sardar

Wild Yeast Stories

Wild Yeast Stories offers a deeply traditional Christmas cake packed with soaked fruits, nuts and warm spices. “Got the real taste of what a Christmas cake should be — rich in fruits soaked in alcohol and has nuts and spices,” said Dolon Dutta Chowdhury, also praising its festive packaging.

Recommended by: Dolon Dutta Chowdhury

Calcutta Club

For some families, Christmas cake traditions are inherited. Aerica shared how Calcutta Club cakes were part of her family celebrations for generations. “From the time my late grandfather was a member, he always bought it and sent it to us. Later, we also became members and bought it,” she said.

Address: 241 AJC Bose Road, Kolkata: 700020

Recommended by: Aerica Sardar