From Singapuri to Kathali, Martaman to Champa, a tasty and nutritional guide to Kolkata’s banana varieties

Bananas are among the most accessible and consumed fruits in Kolkata. Whether it is Singapuri, Martaman, Kathali or Champa, every variety is available at roadside fruit sellers and supermarkets. But is it healthy to have a banana every day? If you are trying to lose weight or if you have diabetes, you might want to make an informed decision. Here’s what nutrition experts say...

A fruit packed with nutrition

Dieticians say that bananas are a powerhouse of nutrients.

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According to Moumita Roy Chowdhury from Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, “A medium-sized [kathali or champa] banana provides about 110 calories and about 27 to 28 grams of carbohydrates. So, it is an instant energy booster.”

She adds that bananas improve heart health, digestion and muscle function. “The soluble fibre acts as a prebiotic that feeds gut bacteria, which produce compounds helpful in managing conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.”

Srabani Mukherjee, clinical nutritionist at Fortis Anandapur, highlights, “About 100 gram serving gives potassium, magnesium, iron and vital vitamins like B6 and C. For a healthy individual, consuming about 100 grams of bananas daily is safe and beneficial, but as part of a well-balanced diet.”

Everyday favourites in Kolkata

Singapuri bananas Amit Datta

Walk through any local market and you will spot about four distinct varieties. Singapuri bananas are slender with a bright yellow peel. It is mildly sweet and has an aromatic pulp.

Martaman, also called Malbhog or Sabri, has a firm texture and is sweet in taste. It is slightly larger and cylindrical; it is a common dessert banana, though it has a shorter shelf life once ripe.

Kathali bananas stand out for their unique jackfruit-like aroma. Smaller in size, they are not only eaten fresh, but also more recommended by doctors.

Champa or Chini Champa bananas are small, thin-skinned and slightly sub-acidic in taste. They are hardy and widely available. These are sold by the dozen in Kolkata.

Can you eat bananas daily?

Kathali bananas Amit Datta

The answer depends on your health. For most people, bananas can be part of a daily diet as they provide sustained energy and help keep you full.

But for people with diabetes, moderation is key. Moumita Roy Chowdhury said, “While bananas have a relatively low glycaemic index, their glycaemic load is high due to carbohydrate content”. She advises that people with type 2 diabetes should limit intake to once or twice a week, depending on blood sugar levels.

Which banana is better for weight loss or diabetes?

Champa Bananas Amit Datta

If you are watching your weight or managing blood sugar, the stage of ripeness matters more than what the variety is.

For weight loss, unripe or green bananas are a better choice. They contain resistant starch, which digests slowly and releases glucose gradually. This prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar and keeps you fuller for longer.

Ripe bananas, including sweet varieties like Champa or Martaman, are easier to digest and provide instant energy, making them ideal for active individuals. but less suitable for diabetics.