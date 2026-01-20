From ghatside legends to new-age Bihari kitchens — a litti trail through Kolkata

Kolkata’s street food map has long embraced flavours from outside Bengal, and litti chokha is one of its most loved imports. What began as a humble Bihari staple near the ghats has now travelled across neighbourhoods, budgets and formats.

From stalls with decades of customer loyalty to restaurants serving elaborate Bihari spreads, this litti trail captures where to stop for the real deal in the city.

Bhootnath Litti Chokha

For years, this stall on the Nimtala-Ahiritola stretch has been the first name that comes up in any litti conversation. Bhootnath Litti Chokha, also known locally as Rajesh Litti Chokha, draws crowds for its coal-roasted littis, generous ghee and rustic chokha mashed fresh on the spot. The smoky aroma and river breeze add to the experience.

Location: 64, Strand Road, Ahiritola

Gariahat litti shop

Representative image Shutterstock

Affordable, filling and fuss-free, this Gariahat spot has become a favourite with shoppers and office-goers. Starting at just Rs 16, the littis come crisp outside, soft inside, with the option of extra ghee for those who like it indulgent. Served quickly and consistently, it proves a good litti does not need a long wait or a high price tag.

Address: Gariahat Road, beside PC Chandra Jewellers, Dover Terrace

Santosh Litti Cokha

Across the river in Howrah, Santosh Litti Cokha has built a loyal following with its pocket-friendly pricing and no-nonsense flavours. Known for serving unlimited litti at a flat rate, the stall focuses on hearty portions, robust sattu filling and classic chokha that tastes straight out of a Bihari home kitchen.

Address: 30, M.K. Road, Gulmohar Railway Quarters, Howrah

Lalu ki Litti

Bringing litti into a proper restaurant setting, Lalu ki Litti on Sarat Bose Road offers a wider introduction to Bihari cuisine. Along with spicy litti chokha and sattu parathas, the menu features Champaran meat and comforting curries. It is a good stop for those who want the flavours of Bihar with seating and a full meal.

Address: 187, Sarat Bose Road

Wah! Litti

Backed by the team behind Wah Puchka, Wah! Litti presents a QSR-style take on the traditional snack. The focus here is consistency, hygiene and quick service, without losing the essence of the sattu-filled litti. Ideal for mall visits or quick bites, it shows how a regional staple is adapting to modern food formats.

Address: Multiple outlets across Kolkata

The Litti King

Located near the bustling Esplanade area, The Litti King caters to office crowds and passersby looking for a reliable litti fix. Known for well-roasted littis, balanced chokha and efficient service, it is a practical stop in the city centre for those craving familiar Bihari flavours during a busy day.

Address: 5, Bentinck Street, Esplanade, Kolkata: 700001