Who is Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz? A look at her Hollywood, modelling career

Actress Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham had been in the spotlight long before her high-profile marriage to model Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of legendary footballer David Beckham and singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

From garnering widespread critical acclaim for her performance in an M. Night Shyamalan directorial to appearing in a music video for Miley Cyrus’s 2008 chartbuster 7 Things, here’s a look at Nicola’s life and career so far.

Born on January 9, 1995, in New York, Nicola is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner. She made her film debut with the 2006 Christmas comedy Deck the Halls.

The following year, she appeared in a Manhattan Theatre Club production of Blackbird. She then starred in the 2008 comedy film Harold. Two years later, she essayed the role of Katara in the fantasy adventure film The Last Airbender, directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Nicola appeared in the 2013 drama-thriller series Bates Motel.

In 2014, she starred as Tessa Yeager in the fourth Transformers film titled Transformers: Age of Extinction.

The following year she walked the runway for Alexander Wang's last fashion show for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week.

Nicola, 31, has since appeared in films like Youth in Oregon (2016), Our House (2018), and Holidate (2020). She has also starred in the Hulu drama series When the Street Lights Go On.

Nicola made her feature film directorial debut with Lola in 2024. The film stars her alongside Raven Goodwin, Richie Merritt, Luke David Blumm, Trevor Long, and Virginia Madsen.

On July 11, 2020, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham announced their engagement. They exchanged vows in a Jewish ceremony in Florida on April 9, 2022.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn shared a series of Instagram Stories accusing his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife. “I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared,” the 26-year-old model said.