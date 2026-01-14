Fluffy, flavourful and festive: Easy pithe recipes to try this Poush Sankranti

Poush Sankranti is incomplete without pithe in Bengal. From steamed to fried, simple to intricately designed, these rice-based delicacies with irresistible flavours of season’s best nolen gur celebrate winter’s bounty and festive togetherness.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced cook, these easy, unique pithe recipes are perfect to recreate the flavours of tradition at home this Sankranti.

Nokshi pitha

Nokshi pitha is an ornate, hand-crafted delicacy known for its intricate floral and geometric patterns. Traditionally made during winter, it combines rice flour dough with a coconut-jaggery filling. Though time-consuming, the visual beauty and delicate sweetness make every carefully shaped pitha truly rewarding. Check out this recipe to make it at home.

Chitoi pithe

Chitoi pitha, also known as ashke or aske pitha, is a simple yet iconic rice cake popular across Bangladesh and West Bengal. Soft and spongy in texture, it is made from fermented rice batter and cooked on a flat pan with a lid. Often enjoyed with jaggery, coconut or spicy accompaniments, chitoi pitha is a staple at winter gatherings and everyday comfort. Here’s an easy recipe to try.

Dudh puli

Dudh puli is the OG of pitha, where crescent-shaped rice dumplings are gently simmered in sweetened, thickened milk. Filled with grated coconut and jaggery, the dumplings absorb the rich flavours of cardamom and bay leaf as they cook. Comforting and fragrant, dudh puli is a must-have during Poush Sankranti celebrations. Follow this recipe to make it at home.

Kheerer patishapta

Kheerer patishapta is a festive twist on the traditional patishapta, where soft crepes made from rice flour are filled with rich, slow-cooked kheer instead of the usual coconut-jaggery mixture. Delicately folded, this pitha is creamy and indulgent, making it a crowd favourite. Try the recipe here.

Ranga aloor pithe

Ranga aloor pithe is a unique and comforting winter snack made with mashed sweet potatoes mixed with rice flour and lightly sweetened with jaggery. Shaped into small dumplings or discs and steamed or shallow-fried, it has a soft interior and gentle sweetness, often finished with grated coconut or a drizzle of syrup.

Bhapa pithe

Bhapa pithe is made by steaming rice flour layered with freshly grated coconut and jaggery. Soft, moist and delicately aromatic, it is traditionally cooked in earthen pots or moulds, allowing the flavours to meld beautifully. Simple yet deeply satisfying, bhapa pithe is a Poush Sankranti staple.

Shobji pithe

Amidst the sweet variants of pithe, this savoury pithe is worth a try. Shobji pithe is filled with a spiced mixture of seasonal vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, peas and beans. Enclosed in a rice flour casing and either steamed or lightly fried, it offers a comforting contrast to sweet pithe as a savoury tea-time snack during Poush Sankranti.