From Kashmiri white to American red, here’s what apples are selling in Kolkata’s markets

Kolkata’s fruit markets stock apples all-year-round, from Kashmiri orchard produce to glossy imports from the US and China. As buyers weigh local and imported varieties at different price points, the central government has reiterated safeguards for Indian growers.

Speaking to ANI recently on the India-US trade deal, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India produces 20 to 21 lakh tonnes against a demand of 25 to 26 lakh tonnes, importing 5.5 lakh tonnes with a minimum import price and 50 per cent duty to protect farmers.

Here is what you will find in Kolkata markets now…

Local Indian apples

Markets are now flooded with apples from multiple countries. At the same time, many growers in Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, are gradually shifting part of their orchards to crops like persimmons and other high-value fruits. Erratic weather, reduced snowfall, rising input costs and fluctuating apple prices have pushed farmers to diversify into fruits that are more climate resilient and often fetch better returns.

Kashmiri small red and white apples

Amit Datta

Small, round and crisp, these apples have a balanced sweetness with a mild tartness. They are popular for daily consumption and are widely available in neighbourhood markets.

Price: Rs 120 to Rs 180 per kg

Kashmiri Fuji apples

Amit Datta

These resemble Fuji apples in colour with its red and pink blush, but are slightly larger and softer in texture. They are juicy and sweet, making them a preferred table fruit.

Price: Rs 160 to Rs 220 per kg

Shimla apples

Shutterstock

Large and pale with firm flesh, these apples are less sweet and hold shape when cooked. They are commonly used for pies, jams and chutneys.

Price: Rs 140 to Rs 200 per kg

Imported apples

Across the board, imported apples are typically Rs 80 to Rs 150 per kg costlier than local varieties.

American red

Amit Datta

Small, bright red and hard skinned, these apples are glossy and uniform in shape. They are crisp and mildly sweet, often preferred for their appearance and long shelf life.

Price: Rs 220 to Rs 320 per kg

Chinese dark red apples

Shutterstock

Slightly elongated and deep red in colour, these imported apples are firm and sweet. They are commonly seen in wholesale markets during peak winter.

Price: Rs 200 to Rs 280 per kg

Fuji apples from East Asia

Amit Datta

Partly white and pinkish on the outside, these apples are very crisp and juicy with high sugar content. They are popular in supermarkets and premium fruit stores.

Price: Rs 240 to Rs 350 per kg

Green and red apples from New Zealand

Amit Datta

Bright green or red, these apples are crisp and often used in salads and continental dishes. Traders say imports have reduced compared to previous years.

Price: Rs 280 to Rs 380 per kg