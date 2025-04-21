Beyond tiramisu and rum balls: Boozy desserts to try in Kolkata for a tipsy treat

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Move over tiramisu and rum balls — Kolkata has a new lineup of boozy desserts to pique your taste buds and give your meals a tipsy, sweet ending. From rum-infused cheesecakes to truffles loaded with whisky, chefs, mixologists, and home bakers are whipping up sweet treats with a splash of alcohol. My Kolkata scouted six of the most unique alcohol-infused desserts you can try in the city.

Basque Cheesecake and Dark Chocolate Tart from Little Bit Sober

2 7

With a hint of rum and raisins, drizzled with salted caramel sauce, this Belgian chocolate tart from Little Bit Sober is chocolaty and indulgent. For a smoother and creamier mouthfeel, go for their champagne-infused Basque Cheesecake with seasonal fruits.

Pocket pinch: Rs 475 plus taxes

Matchamisu from Lucky Tigerr

3 7

If you are a fan of matcha, then this tiramisu with a Japanese twist is your go-to dessert. Infused with matcha green tea and dusted with matcha powder for a delicate, earthy flavour, this is a creamy treat with a hint of rum.

Pocket pinch: Rs 525

Berry & coconut pannacotta with merlot poached pears from Novotel

4 7

A luscious blend of berry and coconut pinacate, served with a Merlot wine-poached pear steeped overnight for a smooth and rich finish, the boozy Berry & Coconut Pannacotta at Novotel’s Cafe Joy is an irresistible concoction.

Pocket pinch: Rs 449

Mocha Caramel Rum Brownie Delight from Polo Floatel

5 7

Fancy a fudgy, boozy brownie? Go for a Mocha Caramel Rum Brownie Delight. It has a tender, soft brownie base infused with rich mocha coffee, smooth caramel, and a hint of rum. It comes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the perfect finishing touch.

Pocket pinch: Rs 650 plus taxes

Strawberry Baileys and Chocolate Orange Grapefruit Cointreau from Butterfingers by Preetanjali

6 7

Need celebration cakes infused with liqueur? Turn to Butterfingers by Preetanjali. Go for Strawberry Baileys cake that has the mellow notes of coffee liqueur at this Ballygunge home bakery. Baileys pair perfectly with the seasonal fresh berries encased in a chocolate cake. If you like orange, the Chocolate Orange Grapefruit Cointreau should be your pick. The citrusy flavours of fresh fruits, oranges and grapefruits marry the orange liqueur Cointreau in a light airy chocolate sponge and mousse.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,250/pound (Strawberry Baileys) and Rs 1,950/pound (Chocolate Orange Grapefruit Cointreau )

Chocolate Whiskey Truffles and Baileys Cake from Lille Dessert Bar

7 7

A dark and decadent affair, these Chocolate Whiskey Truffles from Lille are bite-sized treats that will impress the whisky connoisseur in you. And if you are a true Baileys fan, go for their aesthetically pleasing and decadent Baileys Cake.

Pocket pinch: Rs 150 (Baileys Cake) and Rs 350 (Chocolate Whiskey Truffles)