Panta bhaat and more: Seven fermented rice dishes to cool your stomach

Fermented rice, or Panta Bhaat, as it is called in Bengal, is a natural cooler. Full of probiotics, it is a magic food for gut health and keeps the body cool during the scorching days in summer. But did you know that as you travel through the country, Panta Bhaat gets a different name with small flavour twists? My Kolkata brings to you seven fermented rice dishes to ease the summer torment. Read on…

Pakhala Bhaata, Odisha

When Panta Bhaat crosses the border and reaches Odisha, it is known as Pakhala. Pakhala is traditionally fermented overnight with water and curd. Spiced with cumin and dry chillies, it is served with raw onions, chillies, fritters and fried veggies. Check out the recipe here .

Poita Bhaat, Assam

In Assam, leftover rice is fermented overnight in water. It is consumed with raw onions and chillies. Very much like Panta Bhaat, what makes the Poita Bhaat platter in Assam different is the Alu Pitika, mashed potatoes with chopped onions, chillies, coriander and a drizzle of mustard oil. Recipe here.

Chaddannam, Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra cuisine, Chaddannam finds its place as a sumptuous breakfast. Fermented with curd and water overnight, the Chaddannam is consumed with just onions and chillies. Get the recipe here .

Basi Bhaat, Bihar and Jharkhand

Basi Bhaat in Bihar is a simple fermented rice recipe. The overnight-soaked leftover rice is consumed with chillies and onions and a side of alu chokha or tomato bharta. Recipe here .

Pazham Kanji, Kerala

Pazham Kanji gets a scrumptuous twist with fish curry and mango chutney. In Kerala, Pazham Kanji is relished with palm jaggery. Pazham Kanji also dates back to the past, when, after Onam, all dishes like sambar, avial, kalan, etc., were put together with the rice and fermented to consume the next day. You can get the recipe for Pazham Kanji here.

Ragi Koozh, Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, ragi and rice are fermented together to make Ragi Koozh. Made with ragi, kezhvaragu (finger millet) and other ingredients like buttermilk, raw onion, green chillies — this is a healthy dish that improves bone health, keeps blood sugar in check and fights fatigue. Recipe here .