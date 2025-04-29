OpenAI rolls out Shopping-GPT, rivals Google, Grok and Perplexity’s search experience

Struggling to find the best deals online? Now ChatGPT is here to help.

In a leap toward integrating online shopping with conversational Artificial Intelligence, OpenAI on Monday announced a brand-new feature in ChatGPT that enables users to shop from within the app.

Named ‘Shopping-GPT’, the feature is now part of ChatGPT’s search mode and allows users to browse products across the web through conversational prompts—much like shopping on Google Search.

This enhancement aims to simplify how users find, compare, and purchase products using AI.

According to OpenAI, the rollout of ‘shopping buttons for AI-powered search queries’ will be made available to all users—whether they are signed in or not.

The shopping feature is rolling out to Plus, Pro, Free, and even logged-out users across all regions where ChatGPT is available.

While shoppers will still be redirected to merchant websites to complete their purchases, the new system promises to streamline the discovery and comparison process.

“We're excited to announce we’ve launched several improvements to ChatGPT search, and today we’re starting to roll out a better shopping experience,” the company said on X.

The update will make it easier for users to view “prices, reviews, and product details”, and will include direct links to merchants offering personalised recommendations.

OpenAI clarified that these listings are ‘not advertisements’.

“Product results are chosen independently and are not ads,” the company reiterated.

The Shopping-GPT experience bears a close resemblance to Google Shopping, placing OpenAI in direct competition with not only Google but also various review platforms.

The full rollout is expected to complete over the next few days. It is available within ChatGPT’s default 4-o model.

OpenAI, which ignited global interest in AI with its landmark launches since 2022, said its search tool—introduced last year—has become one of its fastest-growing features, surpassing one billion web searches in the past week alone.

When tested by our team using a ChatGPT free account, the system responded to a query for a laptop suited for multimedia editing.

It first listed essential specifications required for such a laptop, then asked for the user’s budget and location.

Based on the input, the system displayed “top picks under the budget”, including “functioning links to sites like Amazon India”.

But not all links provided were functional and visual product details were missing.

Users experiencing similar issues are advised to wait a few more days for the complete rollout.

To compare, other AI apps like Grok AI and Perplexity AI also provide shopping information, but cite their sources without offering direct purchase links.

Perplexity introduced a “Buy with Pro” feature late last year that also supports in-app shopping.

The key difference lies in ChatGPT’s more personalised and conversational approach, which contrasts with Google’s keyword-driven interface and the informational tone of Grok AI and Perplexity.

OpenAI has also introduced a feature enabling users to text ChatGPT for live sports scores, now with multiple citations embedded in responses.

According to reporting from The Information, OpenAI is aiming to achieve $125 billion in revenue by 2029.

