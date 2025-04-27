Bored of cans and bottles? Kolkata pubs and bars serving up beers to make you chug your mug

1 12 Shutterstock

In this sweltering summer, all you need to cool down, sometimes, is a chilled, frothy beer. Often the nectar we seek solace in from the relentless heat, beer is the go-to beverage for most who are old enough to enjoy a drink. But it's time to do away with the bottles and cans, because these Kolkata pubs and bars are serving up beers with a twist. Some in the form of cocktails, some in the form of snowflakes and some bringing to life the iconic butter beer from Harry Potter. Here are places in the City of Joy serving up the summer delight in new quirky forms…

Beer Republic

The name says it all! Whatever form you want your beer in, Beer Republic has it. Be it bottles, glasses, taps or their cocktails. The Beer Republic Bomb – a blend of Jagermeister, vodka & Republic Beer at Rs 2,200 is for when you want to let loose and enjoy. To cool down, the Blondee Shandy – a mix of whisky, Blondee Beer, fresh lime and sugar is a good choice at Rs 750. The Republic Sangria, which is a punch of Republic Beer, red wine, vodka and Triple Sec with freshly cut fruits comes for Rs 900. Last, but definitely not the least, Beer Garita, made with Brunette Beer, Tequila, fresh lime topped with sugar syrup is another one to write home about for Rs 750.

Vaayu Cafe

Vaayu Cafe, a Bohemian-themed rooftop cafe has over 30 varieties of beer and wine cocktails.The Lagerita-Margarita with a twist of beer, Butter Beer straight out of Hogsmead and Gondhoraj Beer Fizz are all priced at Rs 499. For those who prefer wine, Vaayu serves a Beer Sangria for Rs 479.

It’s also the first place in town to serve beer in the form of Snow Flake Cones. The snowflake comes in two options – Frozen Lager-ita at Rs 399 and Frozen Expresso Beer at Rs 429. Head over to Vaayu for a unique beer drinking experience.

Olterra

Olterra on Park Street has some tempting beers on offer, but the real temptation is the flavours. Loki’s Doppleblock, named after the Norse god of mischief, is a sweet and playful dark lager beer from Bavaria. This beer, with rich, malty flavors and caramel and toffee notes comes for Rs 599 for 500ml. Another one to taste is the Ninkasi Nectar. At Rs 599 for 500ml, it is a bold hybrid of red wine and beer that is rich in colour with a pink, fluffy head to tease the nose and surprise the palate.

Traffic Gastropub

At Traffic Gastropub, this Traffic Special Boiler Maker is the perfect way to beat the summer heat. A crisp lager paired with a vodka shot and an indulgent tiramisu syrup — smooth, sweet, bold all in one, for Rs 499, is available on request.

Veneto Bar and Kitchen

Veneto Bar and Kitchen serves Cloud Nine Iced Tea, a beast of a drink that will make you ‘grow wings’. Made with Blue Curacao, Red Bull, six kinds of spirits and a pint of beer, will elevate your drinking experience to a new high. At Rs 1,495, one serving of this should ideally be enough to cool you down and give you a kick too.

Canteen Pub and Grub

Want a beer with a south Indian twist? Well, just head over to Canteen Pub and Grub to try the Curry Leaf Beerrita – a cocktail that blends Indian craft lager with tequila, curry leaf syrup, and lime juice. Served in a smoked salt-rimmed glass and garnished with a torched curry leaf sprig, it’s smoky, herby, and tangy. Priced at Rs 525, you need to call and order ahead to try this beer cocktail.

Drunken Teddy

Beer Breeze at Drunken Teddy is a fusion of vodka, apple juice, cranberry juice, and elderflower syrup topped with a light beer for a refreshing summer twist. If you prefer white rum to vodka, then the Beer Mojito is the one for you – a zest blend of white rum, fresh mint, tangy lemon juice and sugar syrup, finished with a crisp beer topper for the ultimate mojito experience. Both drinks are priced at Rs 795.

Corridor Bar and Kitchen

At Corridor Bar and Kitchen, you get two of the best summer flavours in one drink. The Mango Lager Float is a cocktail that combines tangy raw mango puree with a crisp light lager, topped with kaffir lime and vanilla foam. Garnished with a slice of fresh raw mango, this refreshing beer cocktail, perfect as a summer indulgence, is available on request at Rs 550.

Warehouse Cafe

Warehouse Cafe offers a twist on the Butter Beer from Harry Potter, and it tastes like beer without any beer in it! Made with vanilla-infused vodka, bourbon, caramel syrup, lime juice, honey water, apple juice and egg whites, a 500ml serving will set you back Rs 499 ,but will immediately transport you into Harry’s world of witchcraft and wizardry.

That Place Bowl and Bar

You can bowl, you can enjoy a meal and a drink. But that’s not all, at That Place Bowl and Bar, you get a beer cocktail as well! Named Heineken Silver, it is a combination of Bourbon Whiskey shaken vigorously with citrus, caramel and vanilla syrup, which is then topped with Heineken beer. At Rs 699, a sip of this during summer might just transport you straight to the Christmas season with a taste of sweetness and joy.

Cal-On

What are the two best things about summer? Beer and Mango! What if you got the best of these two worlds all in once chilled, frothy drink. At Cal-On, they serve exactly that. Their specialty ale, called Ezraah, comes in a Mango Edition this summer. Ezraah celebrates summer with a juicy embrace of ripe mangoes, crafting a beer that’s light, lush, and just the right amount of playful. A drink that has subtle sweetness, is crisp and the refreshing finish lingers on, perfect for the summer.