KL Rahul vs Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane vs Axar Patel: Key battles to decide the DC vs KKR outcome

With the race to the playoffs heating up, Delhi Capitals will be eager to bounce back from their recent defeat to RCB as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial clash at Delhi on Tuesday.

While KKR sit 7th on the points table, both teams remain in contention for a top-four finish, making tonight’s encounter a high-stakes showdown. Having faced off 34 times—with KKR leading 18-15 and one game washed out—the rivalry promises another intense chapter, with key player battles set to shape the outcome.

KL Rahul vs Sunil Narine

1 5 KL Rahul will look to take on Sunil Narine(TTO Graphics)

With 364 runs in nine innings, KL Rahul 2.0 is ready to take on any bowling side. But Rahul does have a tendency to slow down against spin with his strike-rate against the turning ball at 124.68.

Sunil Narine may not have the best start to the season but he has still been economical. It will be interesting to see if Narine bowls as a defensive bowler in an attempt to keep the runs at a minimum or if he goes into attacking mode against Rahul.

While Narine has only dismissed Rahul on two of the 11 times they have faced off, a slow turning wicket at the Arun Jaitley stadium will favour Narine.

Venkatesh Iyer vs Kuldeep Yadav

2 5 Venkatesh Iyer's skills will be tested by Kuldeep Yadav (TTO Graphics)

KKR’s vice-captain, Venkatesh Iyer has struggled for form this season. With 135 runs in 6 innings, Venky needs to strike form soon if KKR are to have any shot at the play-offs.

Kuldeep Yadav has been going well this season with 12 wickets at an economy of 6.55. But Venky struggled when KKR lost to Gujarat Titans because he was unable to attack spinners like Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan.

Facing Kuldeep on a turning track will be a bigger test for Venky.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Axar Patel

3 5 The battle of the skippers (TTO Graphics)

KKR requires a captain’s knock from Ajinkya Rahane. But Axar Patel has returned to bowling his full quota of overs and has started to take the new ball. If Rahane walks in to bat while Axar has the ball in hand, don't be surprised if Rahane walks back a few deliveries later. Rahane’s well documented struggles against spin are known.

Rahamanullah Gurbaz vs Mitchell Starc

4 5 Gurbaz and Starc will face off early in the KKR innings (TTO Graphics)

Gurbaz hasn’t played much cricket this season but he will be looking to attack Starc from the outset. Starc has been a little expensive and has shown a tendency to skew off his ideal line and length. Can Gurbaz take the charge against Starc or will it be the Aussie quick who wins this battle? Remember they spent the entirety of last season facing off in the nets so they know each other's games.

Tristan Stubbs vs Harshit Rana

5 5 Tristan Stubbs will be keen to face Harshit Rana in the death overs (TTO Graphics)

When you get past Porel, Du Plessis, Rahul, Nair and Patel you still have to worry about Tristan Stubbs. The South African has been pasting bowlers in the death overs, having racked up 217 runs in 8 innings with a strike-rate of 164.39.

Rana will have to plan his death bowling well if he sees Stubbs at the other end. With the ability to ramp to ball the either side behind the wicket as well as an ability to counter attack the slower ball, Rana will have to come up with something special to keep Stubbs in check.