France’s two beloved pandas set to retire in China after 13 years at Beauval Zoo

Giant pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, star attractions at France's Beauval Zoo, will head to retirement in China next month, leaving behind twins born during a 13-year stay intended to strengthen diplomatic ties.

1 3 Seventeen-year-old male panda Yuan Zi plays inside his enclosure at France's Beauval Zoo as he prepares to enter quarantine before being shipped back to China, in Saint-Aignan, France, October 24, 2025. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeper Delphine Pouvreau, who has cared for them since their arrival in 2012, says she's cherishing every moment that remains before their departure, which was prompted by Huan Huan's kidney problems.

"They're very special animals," she told Reuters before the pandas go into quarantine ahead of the trip, saying she had formed a strong attachment to them from the start.

2 3 Seventeen-year-old male panda Yuan Zi plays inside his enclosure at France's Beauval Zoo as he prepares to enter quarantine before being shipped back to China, in Saint-Aignan, France, October 24, 2025. (Reuters)

"We'll take care of them every day and, above all, make sure they are well during this period ... And of course, we're really going to make the most of our time with them before they go."

Last month, the zoo, 250 km (155 miles) south of Paris, announced the pair would be leaving at the end of November due to Huan Huan's kidney ailment. This would be the last opportunity for them to be able to make the journey, it said.

Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, both now 17 years old, were loaned to France by Beijing in 2012, with their arrival hailed as a sign of warming diplomatic ties. During their time in France they gave birth to twins, who will remain in Beauval.

3 3 Seventeen-year-old male panda Yuan Zi plays inside his enclosure at France's Beauval Zoo as he prepares to enter quarantine before being shipped back to China, in Saint-Aignan, France, October 24, 2025. (Reuters)

"I lived through the reproduction process, which was a very important moment - the birth of the first baby panda in France," said Pouvreau. "It's very emotional, because you have to know that a panda baby is tiny when it's born — 100 to 140 grams."

Anaïs Maury, the zoo's marketing chief, said they were already in discussions to receive more pandas from China.

"In China, the panda is considered a national treasure, so entrusting it to another country is a great sign of confidence," she said. "Chinese ambassadors come here for their first official visit, and every French president also comes to Beauval to see the pandas. It's a strong symbol of France-China relations."

RELATED TOPICS Kidney Animals