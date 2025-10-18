Diwali 2025: Kolkata’s top festive menus, spreads and hampers that pamper

As Kolkata gears up for Diwali, several restaurants and bars are serving festive flavours to celebrate warmth and togetherness.

This year’s Diwali special menus go beyond traditional sweets — think inventive appetisers, luxurious hampers, cocktails that scream nostalgia, and comfort foods with a twist.

Whether you’re planning a family dinner, a night out with friends or a thoughtful gift, these restaurants, cafés, and hotels have curated experiences that feel personal, indulgent and full of festive spirit. Here’s where to eat, sip and get gifts from this festival of lights.

Ambrosia

Ambrosia serves up a vibrant Diwali feast filled with global inspirations — from cheesy tortellini salads and truffle potato skewers to paneer biryani and loaded rösti sandwiches. Japchae parcels and pesto paneer wraps add the festive sweetness to the menu.

When: Ongoing, 11am – 7pm

Price: Rs 150 onwards

To Order: 9830024338 / 9830073920

Where: Hazra Road (near UCO Bank & Maharashtra Niwas)

Eloise

Elegant and indulgent, Eloise offers truffle-filled vol-au-vents, grilled prawns with lemon caper essence, and wholesome quinoa cakes. Citrus crème brûlée and chocolate mousse keep things festive, while handcrafted beverages add flair to every course.

When: Ongoing, 12pm – 11pm

Price for two: Rs 1,200

Reservations: 9007079600

Where: Lake Terrace, Kalighat

Flurys

From celebratory chocolate-hazelnut cakes to mini macaron jars, pistachio chocolates, nachos, gluten-free gulkand cake and chocolate barks, Flurys’ Diwali spread offers a mix of nostalgia and festive indulgence.

When: Ongoing (Diwali specials available in-store)

Price: Rs 200 – Rs 1,500

Orders: In-store / Delivery platforms

Where: Multiple outlets across Kolkata

Pinkk Sugars

This is the North Indian feast you cannot miss — think stuffed bharwan aloo, kebab platters, malai broccoli, dal makhani fondue and saffron parathas. The finale? San Sebastian Cheesecake and decadent Matilda Cake.

When: Ongoing, 11:30am – 10:30pm

Price for two: Rs 800

Reservations: 9836778000

Where: AD Block, Salt Lake

Lucky Tigerr

Asian flair meets festive sparkle — juicy chicken shanghai, crispy Cantonese noodles and indulgent matcha misu are on the menu. Signature cocktails like Jack & Ma and Tai Dawn set the party mood.

When: Ongoing, 12pm – 11:30pm

Price for two: Rs 1,500

Booking: 6293629307 / 8090789240

Where: Park Street

Paprika Gourmet

Curated hampers steal the show — from mudpie tarts and Dubai chocolates to Valrhona assortments and pistachio kunafa jars. These are elegant, global and perfect for gifting.

When: Ongoing, 9am – 7pm

Price: Rs 1,299 onwards

Orders: 9007022678/79/80 | Swiggy & Zomato

Where: Loudon Street

SOCIAL

SOCIAL raises a toast to Diwali with The Big Drop – Peena Edition, a playful new drinks menu inspired by nostalgia, quarter bars and katta culture. From the cult-favourite Longest Long Island Ice Coffee (LLIIC) to candy-wrapped cocktails, test-tube shots and shareable sangria pitchers, every drink is designed to spark stories before the first sip. Accessible pricing and bold formats make it perfect for every adda and every mood. When: Ongoing

Price: SOCIAL Emotions cocktails from Rs 395 onwards

Reservations / Orders: Available for dine-in and delivery

Where: Park Street

ATM Bar & Kitchen

Creative appetisers like brie phyllo and gochujang lotus stem lead into seafood, meatballs and glowing cocktails. Firelight Reverie and Golden Glow bring festive drama to the night.

When: Till October 20, 2025

Price for two: Rs 2,000

Delivery: Swiggy / Zomato

Where: Camac Street

La Vanakam

A true-blue Indian Diwali — puchka, samosa chaat, stuffed mushroom kebabs, dal makhani, chur chur parathas and mini gulab jamun with ice cream. Comfort meets celebration.

When: Ongoing,7:30am – 10pm

Price for two: Rs 600

Where: Wood Street

Bonne Femme

Inventive festive dishes — bell pepper roast with spinach rice, mutton motichur in saffron basundi, tandoori prawn varuval and even savoury baked rosogolla with garlic bread. Unexpected yet delightful.

When: Ongoing

Price for two: Rs 1,000 + taxes

Delivery: Swiggy / Zomato

Where: Rash Behari Avenue

Garden Café

A beloved vegetarian icon since 1968, Garden Café celebrates Diwali with a soulful South Indian feast – from crispy masala dosas and steamed idlis to signature Cheese Mushroom Garlic Dosa, Podi Dosa and rare Thatte Idli. House-made chutneys, piping-hot sambar and strong South Indian filter coffee add nostalgic warmth. With a legacy of 108 dosas and even Kolkata’s first pizza recipe (1968), it’s festive comfort with heritage charm.

When: Ongoing, 9am – 10pm

Price for two: Rs 300 + taxes

Orders: Dine-in / Swiggy / Zomato

Where: 34A Belvedere Road, Alipore (Somponno Parkomat)

Tamarind

Tamarind brings a refined South Indian Diwali spread that blends tradition with indulgence. Highlights include Tandoori Pomfret with coastal flavours, Appam & Mutton Stew, Malabar Chicken and Mutton Coconut Fry. Vegetarian delights like Makai Malai Seekh and a sweet finish with Coconut Payasam complete the celebration, along with a trio of Lemon, Pepper and Tomato Rasams. Rich, authentic and festive.

When: Ongoing,12 noon – 10 pm

Price for Two: Rs 1200/-

Reservations / Orders: Available for dine-in and delivery

Where: Opposite Deshapriya Park

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

Hyatt’s handcrafted hampers blend festive luxury with traditional flavours — from chocolate bars and nuts to candles, tea and gourmet sweets. Themes like Joy, Bliss and Euphoria offer gifting for every mood.

When: Order 24 hrs prior

Price: Rs 999++ onwards

Orders: 6292151520 / 8335834700

Where: Ballygunge

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Partnering with The Ajambari Tales, Novotel’s hampers celebrate sustainability and local women artisans. Expect artisanal candles, millet cookies, almond rolls and eco-conscious packaging with heart.

When: All day

Price: Rs 999++ onwards

Orders: 8584077055 / 9666980886

Where: New Town