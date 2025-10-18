Diwali 2025: Kolkata’s top festive menus, spreads and hampers that pamper

As Kolkata gears up for Diwali, several restaurants and bars are serving festive flavours to celebrate warmth and togetherness.
This year’s Diwali special menus go beyond traditional sweets — think inventive appetisers, luxurious hampers, cocktails that scream nostalgia, and comfort foods with a twist.
Whether you’re planning a family dinner, a night out with friends or a thoughtful gift, these restaurants, cafés, and hotels have curated experiences that feel personal, indulgent and full of festive spirit. Here’s where to eat, sip and get gifts from this festival of lights.
Ambrosia
Ambrosia serves up a vibrant Diwali feast filled with global inspirations — from cheesy tortellini salads and truffle potato skewers to paneer biryani and loaded rösti sandwiches. Japchae parcels and pesto paneer wraps add the festive sweetness to the menu.
When: Ongoing, 11am – 7pm
Price: Rs 150 onwards
To Order: 9830024338 / 9830073920
Where: Hazra Road (near UCO Bank & Maharashtra Niwas)
Eloise
Elegant and indulgent, Eloise offers truffle-filled vol-au-vents, grilled prawns with lemon caper essence, and wholesome quinoa cakes. Citrus crème brûlée and chocolate mousse keep things festive, while handcrafted beverages add flair to every course.
When: Ongoing, 12pm – 11pm
Price for two: Rs 1,200
Reservations: 9007079600
Where: Lake Terrace, Kalighat
Flurys
From celebratory chocolate-hazelnut cakes to mini macaron jars, pistachio chocolates, nachos, gluten-free gulkand cake and chocolate barks, Flurys’ Diwali spread offers a mix of nostalgia and festive indulgence.
When: Ongoing (Diwali specials available in-store)
Price: Rs 200 – Rs 1,500
Orders: In-store / Delivery platforms
Where: Multiple outlets across Kolkata
Pinkk Sugars
This is the North Indian feast you cannot miss — think stuffed bharwan aloo, kebab platters, malai broccoli, dal makhani fondue and saffron parathas. The finale? San Sebastian Cheesecake and decadent Matilda Cake.
When: Ongoing, 11:30am – 10:30pm
Price for two: Rs 800
Reservations: 9836778000
Where: AD Block, Salt Lake
Lucky Tigerr
Asian flair meets festive sparkle — juicy chicken shanghai, crispy Cantonese noodles and indulgent matcha misu are on the menu. Signature cocktails like Jack & Ma and Tai Dawn set the party mood.
When: Ongoing, 12pm – 11:30pm
Price for two: Rs 1,500
Booking: 6293629307 / 8090789240
Where: Park Street
Paprika Gourmet
Curated hampers steal the show — from mudpie tarts and Dubai chocolates to Valrhona assortments and pistachio kunafa jars. These are elegant, global and perfect for gifting.
When: Ongoing, 9am – 7pm
Price: Rs 1,299 onwards
Orders: 9007022678/79/80 | Swiggy & Zomato
Where: Loudon Street
SOCIAL
SOCIAL raises a toast to Diwali with The Big Drop – Peena Edition, a playful new drinks menu inspired by nostalgia, quarter bars and katta culture. From the cult-favourite Longest Long Island Ice Coffee (LLIIC) to candy-wrapped cocktails, test-tube shots and shareable sangria pitchers, every drink is designed to spark stories before the first sip. Accessible pricing and bold formats make it perfect for every adda and every mood. When: Ongoing
Price: SOCIAL Emotions cocktails from Rs 395 onwards
Reservations / Orders: Available for dine-in and delivery
Where: Park Street
ATM Bar & Kitchen
Creative appetisers like brie phyllo and gochujang lotus stem lead into seafood, meatballs and glowing cocktails. Firelight Reverie and Golden Glow bring festive drama to the night.
When: Till October 20, 2025
Price for two: Rs 2,000
Delivery: Swiggy / Zomato
Where: Camac Street
La Vanakam
A true-blue Indian Diwali — puchka, samosa chaat, stuffed mushroom kebabs, dal makhani, chur chur parathas and mini gulab jamun with ice cream. Comfort meets celebration.
When: Ongoing,7:30am – 10pm
Price for two: Rs 600
Where: Wood Street
Bonne Femme
Inventive festive dishes — bell pepper roast with spinach rice, mutton motichur in saffron basundi, tandoori prawn varuval and even savoury baked rosogolla with garlic bread. Unexpected yet delightful.
When: Ongoing
Price for two: Rs 1,000 + taxes
Delivery: Swiggy / Zomato
Where: Rash Behari Avenue
Garden Café
A beloved vegetarian icon since 1968, Garden Café celebrates Diwali with a soulful South Indian feast – from crispy masala dosas and steamed idlis to signature Cheese Mushroom Garlic Dosa, Podi Dosa and rare Thatte Idli. House-made chutneys, piping-hot sambar and strong South Indian filter coffee add nostalgic warmth. With a legacy of 108 dosas and even Kolkata’s first pizza recipe (1968), it’s festive comfort with heritage charm.
When: Ongoing, 9am – 10pm
Price for two: Rs 300 + taxes
Orders: Dine-in / Swiggy / Zomato
Where: 34A Belvedere Road, Alipore (Somponno Parkomat)
Tamarind
Tamarind brings a refined South Indian Diwali spread that blends tradition with indulgence. Highlights include Tandoori Pomfret with coastal flavours, Appam & Mutton Stew, Malabar Chicken and Mutton Coconut Fry. Vegetarian delights like Makai Malai Seekh and a sweet finish with Coconut Payasam complete the celebration, along with a trio of Lemon, Pepper and Tomato Rasams. Rich, authentic and festive.
When: Ongoing,12 noon – 10 pm
Price for Two: Rs 1200/-
Reservations / Orders: Available for dine-in and delivery
Where: Opposite Deshapriya Park
Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Hyatt’s handcrafted hampers blend festive luxury with traditional flavours — from chocolate bars and nuts to candles, tea and gourmet sweets. Themes like Joy, Bliss and Euphoria offer gifting for every mood.
When: Order 24 hrs prior
Price: Rs 999++ onwards
Orders: 6292151520 / 8335834700
Where: Ballygunge
Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences
Partnering with The Ajambari Tales, Novotel’s hampers celebrate sustainability and local women artisans. Expect artisanal candles, millet cookies, almond rolls and eco-conscious packaging with heart.
When: All day
Price: Rs 999++ onwards
Orders: 8584077055 / 9666980886
Where: New Town