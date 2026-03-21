Five Instagram-approved no-rice khichdis to try on a rainy day

When the rain calls for comfort food, for most Kolkatans, khichdi or khichuri is often the first choice. But if you are on a diet and want to skip rice, you can still enjoy the same warmth but with more nutrition. As it is predicted to drizzle all day today and tomorrow, here are five no-rice khichuris that are hearty, flavourful and packed with wholesome ingredients.

Millet Masala Khichdi

This earthy and flavour-packed 30-minute khichdi by chef Kunal Kapur is made with four types of millets and lentils. It is cooked in a pressure cooker for a soft, porridge-like texture and tempered with ghee, spices, onions and tomatoes. It has a rich, slightly nutty taste and is high in fibre and protein. Just pair it up with roasted papad and pickle.

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Oats Khichdi

Quick, light and comforting, you will love this oats khichdi if you are bored of having soaked oats. This is perfect for rainy days. Cooked with vegetables, garlic and spice, it has a soft yet slightly textured bite with subtle flavours. The ghee and cumin will satisfy your olfactory senses. You can make this in under 20 minutes, and it is best enjoyed hot with a few drops of lemon.

Dalia Khichdi

Dalia brings a wholesome, slightly chewy texture to this vegetable-loaded khichdi recipe by chef Abhinay Gupta. Make it with moong dal, spices and seasonal vegetables or some chicken or mutton keema. Rich in fibre and easy to digest, it works well as a one-pot meal on a lazy rainy day. Savour it with a simple salad.

Quinoa Khichdi

Looking for a light yet protein-rich option? Check out this quinoa khichdi, which is a modern take on the traditional dish. Cooked within 25 minutes with lentils, vegetables and spices, it has a fluffy texture and gives out a mildly nutty flavour. The final tadka of hing, chilli, garlic, cumin, onion and curry leaves adds a depth and aroma.

Brown Rice Dal Khichdi

If you still want to enjoy rice and want a healthier twist on the classic, this brown rice khichdi with dal is the perfect pick. Cooked with moong dal, it has a comforting taste with a slightly firmer texture that keeps you full longer and supports digestion. Just drizzle some ghee and enjoy with roasted masala papad.