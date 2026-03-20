Rain, thunder forecast for Kolkata on weekend before dry spell sets in; orange alert issued

Kolkata is set for a spell of rain and thunderstorms through the weekend, with the Met office forecasting light to moderate showers across the city till early next week before clearer skies return. There’s an orange alert in the city, with chances of thunderstorms.

On Friday, March 20, the city may see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in several areas. Maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32°C while the minimum could settle near 24°C. Gusty winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph and lightning may accompany the showers.

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Saturday, March 21, is expected to bring more widespread rainfall, with most parts of Kolkata likely to receive showers. Temperatures may dip slightly, with a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 23°C.

By Sunday, March 22, rainfall activity is expected to reduce, with only isolated light showers. The mercury may begin a gradual rise, ranging between 32°C and 24°C. Similar conditions are likely on Monday, March 23, with brief spells of light rain in some pockets and temperatures around 33°C and 25°C.

From Tuesday, March 24, the city is expected to turn dry. Skies will remain largely clear, pushing temperatures upward. The maximum may climb to 34°C while the minimum stays close to 25°C.

Dry weather is likely to persist on Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26, with temperatures rising further to around 35°C and 25°C. By Friday, March 27, the week may end on a warmer note, with the maximum touching 36°C and the minimum around 26°C.

The brief dip in temperature over the next two days is expected to give way to a steady rise, signalling an early hint of summer as March draws to a close.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea along & off West Bengal and North Odisha coast on March 20-21, 2026.