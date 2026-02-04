A cosy cafe tucked inside an old Behala house whispers ‘take it easy’ the moment you walk in

An almost 60-year-old house off Behala’s James Long Sarani in Kolkata has found a new lease of life, thanks to a cafe that serves modern-day dishes in a setting that essentially transports you to the slow-paced comfort of the mid-’90s.

At a stone’s throw from Jadu Colony and opposite the Eastern Railway Sports Complex, Double Dake’s Lane Cafe sits on the first floor of the traditional home, where a 3BHK has been gently transformed into a cafe that feels less commercial and more like a friend’s living room.

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Painted in soft yellow and blush pink, the space keeps its old-house charm intact. Arched windows with bamboo blinds let in the evening light, while hand-painted fan-shaped motifs above the frames add a burst of colour.

2 5

Small tables pushed close to windows and potted plants tucked into corners make the cafe feel unhurried and intimate. There is a balcony seating area that looks out onto the lane, ideal for lingering conversations, and an indoor section that feels calm even when the neighbourhood outside is busy.

3 5

A small creative corner doubles up as a space for podcasts, readings and informal gatherings, reinforcing the café’s community-first approach.

4 5

Owned by Suvasish and Priya Chowdhury, Double Dake’s Lane Cafe is driven by a simple idea: Good food, made with care, served in a space that allows people to slow down.

“We don’t compromise on the food quality. We were in Behala Parnasree before moving to this location. My husband is passionate about food, this is his brainchild. We want to give our customers a quiet, homely atmosphere with good food,” said co-owner Priya while speaking to My Kolkata.

5 5

This comfort-led philosophy reflects on the menu, which offers familiar cafe staples like pastas, burgers, wraps and rolls, along with a range of hot and cold beverages.

My Kolkata tried the Barbeque Chicken Patty Burger, which arrived with a well-grilled, juicy patty tucked into a soft bun, delivering exactly what it promises without fuss. The iced Darjeeling tea was aromatic, light and refreshing, which makes it an easy pick for Kolkata’s warmer days.