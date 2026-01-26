Books meet bites: What’s cooking at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair in Salt Lake?

1 9 Photos: Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair at Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake, bibliophiles doubled up as foodies. After browsing stall after stall for titles on their wish lists, visitors headed to the food section of the fairground to refuel themselves before another round of book-hunting.

2 9

From beverages, chocolates, muffins and sweets to rolls, fish fries and chicken lollipops, the book fair this year has a variety of stalls to cater to the taste buds of all age groups.

3 9

One of the special attractions was an exclusive sweet shop selling everything from nolen gur er doi and pantua to sandesh and patishapta.

4 9

While some visitors enjoyed their favourite dishes, others were seen standing before food counters, carefully selecting options for a scrumptious meal.

5 9

Children enjoyed ice creams, cold drinks, muffins, pizzas, momos and more.

6 9

Visitors also queued up for biryani and chicken kasha, while koraishutir kochuri and alur dum emerged as another crowd favourite.

7 9

A group of foodies were seen relishing a scrumptious lunch in the middle of their book-hunting spree.

8 9

After hours of book scouting, two friends enjoyed basanti pulao and chicken curry for lunch

9 9

Besides crowd favourites such as rolls, prawn fries, fish cutlets and chicken lollipops, stalls selling tea and dry fruits were also present at the book fair, which is set to conclude on February 3.