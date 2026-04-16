How Odisha’s Pakhala bhaat and Bengal’s panta bhaat share roots, but differ in flavour and technique

Panta bhaat, when it travels to other states, changes its name. The recipe also changes slightly depending on the local produce and eating habits.

In Odisha, the fermented rice dish is called pakhala bhaat, and it may seem similar to panta bhaat from Bengal.

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But, there are some distinctions.

Both are made with cooked rice soaked in water and left to ferment overnight, eaten cold and paired with an assortment of sides. But, there are some differences, too.

My Kolkata got in touch with Odisha chef Biswajit Moharathi of MasterChef India fame to know about what sets the two recipes apart and some tips to make them at home.

For Biswajit, both dishes feel personal. “For me, Panta bhat and pakhala bhata are both comfort foods. It’s a soul food that cleanses your body, mind and gives you good sleep,” he said, adding that they represent “two sides of one coin.”

The simplicity of panta bhaat

“Panta bhaat, as per my knowledge, is not tempered. It’s simply rice, cooked, soaked overnight, left for fermentation,” Biswajit explained.

“What makes panta bhat more delectable are the accompaniments,” he said, pointing to dishes like chingri bata, alu makha, potol bata and other bhortas. Fried fish, chutneys and seasonal sides complete the plate. “The whole flavour, the whole essence of the panta bhaat comes from all these add-ons.”

The layered world of pakhala

Pakhala bhata, while sharing the same idea, is more diverse and expressive. “Pakhala bhata is more layered and refined,” Moharathi said, explaining that it allows for multiple variations.

There is dahi pakhala with curd, sugandhi pakhala where jasmine flowers are added to infuse aroma, and chunka pakhala that includes tempering with mustard or cumin seeds, curry leaves and chillies.

“We have basi pakhala… with 24-hour fermentation, the rice water starts getting bubbles,” he added, likening it to natural fermentation processes. Even sweeter versions like meetha pakhala are relished, combining curd, sugar and fruits.

Tips and common mistakes

According to the chef, getting both dishes right depends on their nature. Sharing some tips, he said, use freshly cooked rice and clean water, and allow enough time for fermentation. Avoid over-fermenting, which can make the dish too sour.

For panta bhaat, Biswajit says simplicity is key. Do not add tempering or overcomplicate the base. Let the condiments shine. For pakhala, the balance matters. The tempering, curd or infused flavours should enhance the dish without overwhelming it.

“The condiments are also the main part,” Biswajit noted, adding that both cuisines share similar sides like mashed or charred vegetables mixed with mustard oil, garlic, salt and chilli like bhorta.

A simple pakhala to try

Biswajit summed up, saying that a basic pakhala can be prepared by soaking cooked rice overnight. The next day, lightly mash it, add salt and a spoon of curd, and finish with a gentle tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies.