In pictures: Delhi’s Klap takes over Cal-On, presents four exquisite cocktails

Photos: Soumyajit Dey

Klap, New Delhi, one of the finest cocktail bars in the capital city, brought its modern mixology techniques in the form of four exquisite cocktails to Kolkata, making Cal-On at Hyatt Centric, Ballygunge, the place to be on Saturday, June 21.

“At Klap, we focus on bringing modern mixology techniques to life — think clarified, floral-infused, and milk-washed cocktails that are both inventive and approachable. Cal-on felt like the right partner in Kolkata because of the respect they’ve built for quality cocktails. This bar takeover is about sharing a bit of our craft with a new audience that’s open to experimentation,” said Prem Pal, the beverage head of Klap.

First on the menu was Gulkand, a dessert-style cocktail with a smoky, floral twist that blends Johnnie Walker Black Label with rose petal jam and a touch of spiced syrup, which then gets a silky finish through a milk clarification. It’s indulgent, aromatic, and perfect as a post-dinner sip.

One of the finest offerings at the bar takeover was Pour Over, a bold reinterpretation of the espresso martini. Pour Over mixes Tanqueray gin with rich coffee and salted caramel, all mellowed by a condensed milk wash. The result is a sweet-salty, caffeinated cocktail that’s comforting, complex, and entirely unique. The drink was served with a piece of dark chocolate filled with nuts, providing the perfect balance between the sweet drink and the bitter chocolate.

Nude Bouquet was inspired by garden scents and clean flavours. The most refreshing drink on the menu, built on a Ketel One vodka base infused with parsley and lifted by a house-made floral syrup crafted from marigold, jasmine, and rose. It looked like a fresh lime soda, but every sip had an aromatic flowery note making it a full experience.

Another drink with a quirky name, Blow-Some, was floral and fresh with a playful kick. Blow-Some combines Johnnie Walker Blonde and Aperol with the delicate sweetness of sakura blossoms and the tartness of Granny Smith apples. Albumin adds a smooth, foamy body, making this a beautifully balanced cocktail that’s light yet layered. The foamy head was made with egg whites.

Prasanta Nandi, the F&B manager at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, said “The Klap team brought incredible energy to Cal-On, and the synergy between our teams created a vibrant and unforgettable evening. The cocktails were bold, the atmosphere electric, and our guests thoroughly enjoyed every moment of this collaborative experience.”