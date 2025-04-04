Celebrate sustainable summer meals with these vegetarian Bengali recipes

Bengali cooking, like many traditional Indian cuisines, is known to champion sustainability with root-to-stem cooking, utilising every part of the vegetable. With the rising mercury, the bounty of winter dwindles, and prices begin crawling up. Summer is a time to plan meals with a pocket-friendly and easy-to-get pantry, and dishes that are easy to make and tasty, as no one wants to spend long hours in the kitchen in the sweltering heat!

Check out these traditional vegetarian Bengali recipes with kanchkola, kumro, and phoolkopi that capitalise on time, taste and sustainability.

Green Banana (‘kanchkola’)

Shutterstock

Green banana or kanchkola is a summer vegetable that most Bengali households cannot do without. A versatile veggie, it can also be cooked with meat or fish to make koftas, or used in vegetarian curries or jhol and as bata or bhorta (paste).

Kanchkolar Jhol

Ingredients

Green bananas: 2 large

Potatoes: 2 large

Pointer Gourd: 4-5 large

Pumpkin: 200gm

Green chillies: 2-3

Whole cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon

Dry red chilli: 1

Bay leaf: 1 large

Mustard oil: 7-8 tablespoons

Turmeric powder: 2 teaspoons

Cumin powder: 1 tablespoon

Coriander Powder: 1 tablespoon

Salt: To taste

Sugar: To taste

Recipe

Peel off the banana skin and set aside for a separate recipe. Cut all the vegetables into medium size dices

Add mustard oil in a deep wok and heat well. Fry all the vegetables except green chillies one by one until they are golden and keep aside

Add some more oil to the wok and heat. Add whole cumin seeds, bay leaf and dry red chilli. Temper well

Add the vegetables like potatoes and raw banana to the wok first, splash some water and cook until they are half done. Now add the remaining vegetables along with green chillies, turmeric powder, cumin and coriander powder and cook. Add salt and sugar and saute for 2-3 minutes

Add enough water to make a light gravy. Cover and cook until all vegetables are done. Check seasoning, and the mixed vegetable curry is ready

Kanchkolar Khosha Bata

Ingredients

Green banana skin: 1 large cup

Green chillies: 3-4

Lemon juice: 4-5 tablespoons

Nigella seeds or kalo jeere : 1 teaspoon

: 1 teaspoon Dry red chilli: 2

Mustard oil: 4 tablespoons

Salt: To taste

Recipe

Make a fine paste of the banana skin and green chillies

Add mustard oil in a nonstick pan and heat well. Temper the nigella seeds and dry red chilli

Add the banana peel paste, along with salt and lemon juice

Cook on low flame for 12-15 minutes till it comes together and is cooked through

Pumpkin (‘kumro’)

Shutterstock, iStock

Summer is the time for gourds and squashes and the pumpkin or kumro is one of the hero products of the season. There is no part of the pumpkin that goes to waste in a Bengali household — from sabzi and crispy fried kumroni (batter-fried pumpkin slices) to pumpkin flower fritters and kumro shaak (the greens).

Kumro Phooler Bora

Ingredients

Pumpkin flowers or kumro phool : 8-10

: 8-10 Bengal gram flour or besan : 1 small cup

: 1 small cup Rice flour: 3-4 tablespoons

Nigella seeds or kalo jeere : 1 teaspoon

: 1 teaspoon Salt: To taste

Oil: To deep fry

Recipe

Remove the stamen and filaments from the flowers and wash them. Strain any excess water

Make a thick batter using water with the Bengal gram and rice flours, and nigella seeds

Heat oil in a deep wok. Dip the pumpkin flowers in the batter to evenly coat them and fry on a low flame until golden brown and crispy on the outside. Serve hot

Kumro Shaaker Torkari

Ingredients

Pumpkin greens or kumro shaak : 200gm

: 200gm Medium sized diced pumpkin: 1 medium cup

Medium sized diced potatoes: 1 large cup

Green chillies: 3-4

Nigella seeds or kalo jeere : 1 teaspoon

: 1 teaspoon Mustard oil: 3-4 tablespoons

Salt: To taste

Sugar: To taste

Recipe

Roughly chop the pumpkin greens

In a deep wok, add some mustard oil and nigella seeds. Temper well. Add the cubed potatoes and cook until they are ¼ ready

Add the pumpkin cubes and pumpkin greens, along with slit green chillies, salt and sugar

Add some water, cover and cook for 15 minutes or until all the vegetables are cooked well

Apart from the pumpkin recipes shared above, find how to make Kumror Beejer Bora (Pumpkin Seed Fritters) here and Kumror Torkari (Pumpkin Curry) here.

Cauliflower (‘phoolkopi’)

Wikimedia Commons, Shutterstock

Cauliflower or phoolkopi is traditionally a winter vegetable, but is now available year round. While the florets of cauliflower are used in a variety of curries and stir fry recipes, the stem and leaves can also be made into tasty savoury dishes.

Cauliflower Stem Gravy

Ingredients

Cauliflower stems: 10-15 pieces

Garlic: 2-3 pods

Green chillies: 2-3

Mustard paste: 3 tablespoons

Mustard oil: 4 tablespoons

Lemon juice: 2 tablespoons

Salt: To taste

Sugar: To taste

Recipe

Add mustard oil in a deep wok and heat well. Crush the garlic pods and add them to the oil. Stir fry until golden brown

Add the slit green chillies and mustard paste, along with a pinch of salt and some lemon juice

Cook for 2-3 minutes on low flame and add the cauliflower stems. Cook on low heat for 4-5 minutes

Add a few splashes of warm water and cover. Cook for approximately 10-12 minutes or until the cauliflower stems are cooked. Don’t mash the stems

Check and adjust seasoning, and serve hot

Stir-Fried Cauliflower

Ingredients

Cauliflower florets cut into small pieces- 1 large cup

Potatoes cut into small cubes: 1 large cup

Nigella seeds or kalo jeere : 1 teaspoon

: 1 teaspoon Green chillies: 3-4

Mustard oil: 3-4 tablespoons

Salt: To taste

Sugar: To taste

Recipe

Add mustard oil in a deep wok and heat well. Add the nigella seeds and green chillies and temper well

Add the potatoes and fry on low flame for 3-4 minutes. Splash some water, cover and cook until the potatoes are almost done

Add the cauliflowers, salt and sugar and fry for 5-6 minutes on medium flame, until the cauliflower and potatoes are cooked.

Cauliflower Leaf Bharta

Ingredients

Cauliflower leaf: 1 large cup

Garlic pods: 3-4

Green chillies: 3-4

Lemon juice: 4-5 tablespoons

Nigella seeds or kalo jeere : 1 teaspoon

: 1 teaspoon Dry red chilli: 2

Mustard oil: 4 tablespoons

Salt: To taste

Recipe