Year of the Snake, road safety programme and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 29.01.25, 08:10 PM
Chinese New Year celebrations at Pou Chong main branch in Tirreta Bazar. A dragon dance was held to welcome the Year of the Snake on Wednesday
Actor Dev posed with students at a road safety programme organised by the West Bengal Traffic Police and the transport department of West Bengal at City Centre 1 on Wednesday
EM Bypass was shrouded in smog on Wednesday morning. The Air-Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata was around 146
Wedding sweets being readied at Khudiram Sweets in north. Bride-groom dolls, fruits and butterflies made of ‘kheer’ are in demand during the wedding season
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir, Belur Math, organised an inter-college science fair on Wednesday. Several students displayed their science models
